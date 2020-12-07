Alzheimer’s Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics: Global Markets

Report Scope: The scope of this study encompasses the global and regional markets for Alzheimer’s therapeutics and diagnostics. These markets are segmented by branded and generic drugs, and mechanism of action, such as acetylcholine inhibitors (AChEIs) and N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonists, a combination drug of donepezil and memantine, tau aggregation inhibitors (TAI) and amyloid-beta (A?) vaccines.

Drugs are also segmented by the stage of Alzheimer’s disease they treat, i.e., mild to moderate, severe and prodromal.



The analyst examined each market and its applications, regulatory environment, assistive technologies, market projections and market share.Issues discussed include the major drug profiles, clinical groundwork, technological features and trends.



The regional markets for AD therapeutics and diagnostics include selected markets in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Japan, China and India. These markets are grouped as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the world (RoW).



Report Includes:

- 27 tables

- An overview of the global market for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) therapeutics and diagnostics

- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

- Detailed description of Alzheimer’s disease and discussion on disease-related events, etiology and epidemiology covering prevalence and incidence rates

- Identification of diagnostic tools and equipment; evaluation of important scientific and technological frameworks; and coverage of developments in the global market for Alzheimer’s disease therapeutics and diagnostics.

- Information on products that are currently available for the diagnosis and treatment of Alzheimer’s disease as well as highlights of the promising new drug candidates and diagnostic imaging agents

- Market share analysis of Alzheimer’s disease therapeutics and diagnostics, by mechanism of action, disease stage and major geographical regions covering North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World

- Detailed analysis of the current market trends, market forecast, drivers, challenges, and opportunities affecting market growth and discussion on regulatory and competitive elements that are affecting the future marketplace

- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

- Company profiles of major market players, including AbbVie, AstraZeneca Plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc., Novartis and Sanofi



Summary:

The global market for Alzheimer’s treatment was valued at REDACTED in 2019.The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED to reach slightly over REDACTED by 2025.



The increased government funding in neurology research and an ever-growing demand for research focused on drug discovery for development of novel therapies in neurological disorders are driving the growth of the market.



Reasons for Doing this Study:

Alzheimer’s disease cannot be prevented, cured or slowed, and it is a rapidly growing and serious health problem, affecting more than 17 million worldwide.Therapies for AD provide temporary and modest improvements in the well-being of individuals, but none of the approved drugs can modify the course of the disease progression.



The immense size of the affected population and lack of appropriate and effective treatment offers a tremendous commercial opportunity for the makers of AD drugs and diagnostics.



The understanding of the underlying reasons and mechanisms involved in AD is very limited.Drug developers have continually failed to demonstrate meaningful clinical benefits of treatment for a myriad of investigational compounds due to stringent regulations.



High drug attrition rates and long drug approval times have driven pharmaceutical companies and technology ventures closer to each other for collaborations. Specifically, diagnostic technology companies are rigorously trying to bring about effective biomarker technologies to assist and enhance the drug development process for prospective drug candidates. Regulatory bodies are highly supportive of the use of diagnostic technologies in order

to improve drug attrition rates.



Despite the recurring failures in the development of novel therapies for AD, the global markets are demanding new and more effective disease attenuating treatments, with first-in-class approvals. This expectation and the increasing incidence of AD associated with the aging population are driving the market.

