Alzheimer’s has the former acting boss of Colombo crime family thinking he’s president of the United States

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Noah Goldberg, New York Daily News
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Victor Orena went from leading the Colombo crime family to thinking he’s the president of the United States, his lawyer revealed Wednesday.

The lawyer for the Alzheimer’s stricken ex-boss of the crime family called for the mafioso’s compassionate release from prison, revealing the mobster sometimes believes he’s the commander-in-chief or running the military because of the degenerative disease.

Orena, who now uses a wheelchair and turned 87 in August, is “a shell of a man,” his attorney David Schoen said at a Brooklyn Federal Court hearing.

“Mr. Orena is completely unable to self-care. The delusions have been there for quite a while. Mr. Orena does not know who he is or where he is.”

When not laying claim to the White House, said Schoen, the octogenarian Orena — known during his reign as acting boss of the Colombos as “Little Vic” — believes he is the warden of the facility where he remains imprisoned, the Federal Medical Center Devens in Massachusetts.

According to Schoen, Orena contracted COVID-19 in prison and then declared the pandemic was a conspiracy conjured up by President Biden. Orena is now unable to walk on his own or use the bathroom without help, the lawyer said.

While federal prosecutors did not dispute Orena’s myriad health issues, they argued that the venerable gangster should remain behind bars because he could still pose the threat of violence.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Devon Lash referenced the bloody Colombo family war of the early 1990s, with the Orena faction squaring off with supporters of imprisoned boss Carmine Persico.

“He instigated a conflict that injured 28 people and claimed 12 lives,” Lash said about the mob war that ended with Orena’s Dec. 22, 1992, conviction for racketeering, murder and other charges. He was hit with a staggering three life sentences plus 85 years in federal prison, with family members fighting in recent years for his release as Orena’s health continued to fail.

Judge Eric Komitee did not rule from the bench on the appeal for compassionate release for the frail Orena, head of a large family with five sons and 20 grandkids.

Schoen, in addressing the judge, claimed his client was drawn into the mob war that landed him behind bars through the efforts of allegedly corrupt FBI agent Lindley DeVecchio, who was reportedly aligned with the Persico loyalists.

“In the history of the FBI and the Justice Department, the misconduct in this case was unprecedented. ... It’s as if we don’t have a fully developed record of what happened there. The agent who testified as the expert witness in the Orena case was indicted for murders,” Schoen said of DeVecchio.

“I think the judge is forcing us to put everything on the table. It needs to be exposed” said Orena’s son Andrew Orena, 59, who was in court Wednesday. “Unfortunately, it’s not the time frame we would want.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Justice Department to investigate Texas juvenile detention centers

    The Justice Department announced on Wednesday that it would open an investigation into the conditions in five juvenile correctional facilities in Texas, citing reports of physical and sexual abuse.Driving the news: The department has investigated a number of states over their treatment of juveniles as " protecting the rights of children throughout the juvenile justice system is a top priority," said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. Sta

  • Derrick Henry continues historical NFL dominance

    Derrick Henry is putting together a historical NFL career.

  • Her Best Friend Was Murdered. 20 Years Later She Said Her Dad Did It.

    Buried is a comprehensive look at the story of Eileen Franklin, who became a symbol of the ’90s memory wars. But the docuseries struggles to elucidate the case’s larger meaning. (Spoilers for those not familiar with the case.)View Entire Post ›

  • Soaring Wheat Prices Have Top Importer Egypt Balking at Buying Again

    (Bloomberg) -- The rally in wheat that’s helped drive food inflation is deterring purchases by the world’s biggest importer.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument for the Burning Man Set. No

  • Man with ties to extremist group sentenced on weapons charge

    A West Virginia man who was accused of selling machine gun conversion devices to followers of a far-right extremist movement received a five-year prison sentence Wednesday. Timothy John Watson pleaded guilty in March in federal court in Martinsburg to possession of an unregistered firearm silencer. As a part of a plea agreement, Watson was ordered to forfeit the silencer, 3D printers and parts along with items seized in a November 2020 search that prosecutors said are devices used to convert semi-automatic AR-15 rifles into fully automatic machine guns.

  • United CEO weighs in on Texas mandate, employee firings

    United Airlines was the first major airline in the United States to announce a vaccine mandate for all its employees this summer.

  • Is the Boise home market correcting itself? Sellers reduce prices as supply increases

    Broker says 99% of home price changes she saw in September were reductions.

  • Los Gatos Woman Accused Of Hosting Series of Drunken Teen Sex Parties

    Andria Borba reports on Santa Clara County DA filing dozens of charges against a former Los Gatos resident in connection with drunken teen sex parties (10-12-2021)

  • Most Americans may delay or skip flu shot this year amid pandemic, poll finds. Why?

    Experts worry 2021’s flu season could be more severe than previous years.

  • Mexico cheers November opening of U.S. border, frets over WHO vaccines rules

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico's president on Wednesday cheered a U.S decision to open their shared border in November after more than 18 months of pandemic restrictions, though millions of Mexicans inoculated with Chinese and Russian vaccines face being shut out. "The opening of the northern border has been achieved, we are going to have normality in our northern border," Lopez Obrador said in his daily morning press conference. With the United States planning to permit entry only to visitors inoculated with vaccines authorized by the World Health Organization (WHO), President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador urged WHO to approve all other COVID-19 vaccines in public use.

  • Ricarlo Flanagan, ‘Last Comic Standing’ Semifinalist and ‘Shameless’ Star, Dies at 40

    Ricarlo Flanagan, an actor, rapper and stand-up comedian who was a semifinalist on “Last Comic Standing,” died over the weekend of COVID complications, his talent representative confirmed to Variety. He was 40. “Sadly this pandemic has taken the life of an extremely talented performer and even nicer human being. Ricarlo will be greatly missed,” Golfman told Variety. […]

  • Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's First Kiss Was Just Breathing into Each Other's Mouths

    Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox shared the story of their first kiss in a totally extra interview with British GQ—check out the best quotes.

  • Sen. Bernie Sanders calls for 'Democratic unity' to help pass party's voter-backed spending package

    Sen. Bernie Sanders calls for 'Democratic unity' to help pass party's voter-backed spending package

  • 'Moments when nations must use force': US and allies mull military options as Iran nuclear talks fade

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken and allied officials are contemplating military options to counter Iran’s burgeoning nuclear program as American hopes of renewing the 2015 nuclear accord wither.

  • ‘A long time coming’: Head of Missouri’s child welfare agency removed from top post

    “In the real world, she would have been gone a long time ago,” said a Republican state representative and critic of Missouri’s Department of Social Services.

  • Prince Jackson reacts to Drake’s comparisons to father Michael Jackson

    Canadian-born rapper Drake clocked massive sales and streaming numbers with the September release of his sixth album Certified Lover Boy […] The post Prince Jackson reacts to Drake’s comparisons to father Michael Jackson appeared first on TheGrio.

  • The Doors' Jim Morrison had ‘a fascination with death’ before passing away at 27, bandmate Robby Krieger says

    Guitarist Robby Krieger is sharing never-before-heard stories about the iconic '60s band in a new book. Jim Morrison passed away on July 3, 1971.

  • Andy Murray's one-man moral crusade is far more than just gesture politics

    It would be too strong to class Andy Murray and Alexander Zverev's meeting at Indian Wells as a grudge match. But a converging of polar opposite public personas, it most definitely is.

  • United Airlines giving each employee $1,000

    United Airlines is giving each of its employees a $1,000 bonus. Scott Kirby, CEO of the Chicago-based carrier that employs an approximate 67,000 people, announced the bonus plan yesterday during a ceremony at a hangar at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston to honor the airline's top 100 employees from the previous year. Instead of honoring 100 employees this year, Kirby announced that all employees would get the bonus "for their exceptional work during 2020."

  • Colombian cop who ran squad vetted by DEA pleads guilty

    A Colombian police captain who oversaw a unit that worked closely with U.S. anti-narcotics agents has pleaded guilty to charges that he sought to betray the Drug Enforcement Administration to the same traffickers they were jointly fighting. Juan Pablo Mosquera changed his plea in Miami federal court Wednesday just as he was set to go on trial on two counts of obstructing justice. Mosquera's 2018 arrest and subsequent extradition to the U.S. was another overseas embarrassment for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, which has grappled for years with corrupt cops and deadly leaks by foreign law enforcement units it trains and supports.