Alzheimer's Disease: A New Generation of Screenings and Therapies on the Horizon

The number of Americans living with Alzheimer's Disease (AD) continues to grow at an exponential rate. Currently, more than 6 million Americans have AD, and that number is expected to double by 2050. But recent research findings are beginning to show the important role diagnostics may play in the next era of AD. New diagnostic innovations could unleash a future of effective therapies, treatments, and improved outcomes for patients who suffer from this disease.

In this episode, host Dr Pat Alagia, senior medical director for Women’s and Reproductive Health at Quest Diagnostics, welcomes Dr Michael K. Racke to discuss:

The current tools and methods available to physicians when diagnosing AD

The important role of blood-based biomarkers in AD and the high impact this new testing solution can have on early diagnosis, as well as management of the disease

Encouraging new treatments and diagnostic pathways for AD aiming to slow disease progression and improve quality of life

Multilayered interventions to help prevent or delay risk of AD including a healthy diet, exercise, and cognitive stimulation

Dr Michael K. Racke is Medical Director for Neurology at Quest Diagnostics. He is a leader in the field of neurology and neuroimmunology with special expertise in multiple sclerosis.

After receiving his Doctor of Medicine from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey, Dr Racke completed a medical internship and neurology residency at Emory University School of Medicine, followed by a neuroimmunology fellowship at the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Dr Racke’s research focuses on developing novel tests for neurologic disorders, including monitoring therapeutic responses in diseases such as multiple sclerosis. He has authored more than 200 peer-reviewed papers, book chapters, and reviews on the pathogenesis of neuroimmunology diseases. He has over 3 decades of leadership experience in academia and clinical practice and continues to serve on several national professional society committees.

Dr Racke is board certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology and is a member of the American Academy of Neurology and American Association of Immunologists.

