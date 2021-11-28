A new Alzheimer's drug brings hope, controversy
The FDA's recent approval of a new drug, Aduhelm, to clear the formation of amyloid plaques in the brain is potentially good news for the six million Americans who suffer from Alzheimer's disease. But the approval process for Aduhelm has stirred controversy. Correspondent Susan Spencer talks with experts about the clinical benefits of this new class of drugs; and with early-onset Alzheimer's patients, including a former neurologist who enrolled in an early trial of Aduhelm.