Alzheimer's Foundation of America Providing Free Memory Screenings Digitally Nationwide Starting July 8th

Individuals Encouraged to Make an Appointment to Get a Free, Confidential Memory Screening Through Secure Video Conference





NEW YORK, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alzheimer's Foundation of America (AFA) announced that it will be providing free, confidential memory screenings digitally through its National Memory Screening Program every Monday and Wednesday from 10 am to 4 pm (ET) starting July 8th. Screenings will be conducted one-on-one through secure videoconference in real-time. Appointments can be made by calling AFA at 866-232-8484. The free program is open to everyone: there are no minimum age or insurance requirements.

(PRNewsfoto/Alzheimer's Foundation of Ameri) More

"Memory screenings are an important part of a good health and wellness routine. We want to make sure that individuals can obtain them from the safety and comfort of their own homes," said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA's president & CEO. "Being proactive about your brain health is critically important, which is why we encourage everyone to take advantage of this free service."

Memory screenings are simple, quick and noninvasive, and consist of a series of questions to gauge memory, language, thinking skills and other intellectual functions. The memory screening takes approximately 10-15 minutes and is confidential. Memory screenings are an important part of health and wellness and are similar to other routine health screenings, such as those for blood pressure, cholesterol and skin checks.

Results are not a diagnosis, but a memory screening can suggest if someone should see a physician for a full evaluation. Oftentimes, memory problems can be caused by treatable or curable conditions, such as a vitamin deficiency or thyroid problem. If the memory problems are the result of something such as Alzheimer's disease, early detection can enable the person to begin medications sooner, participate in a clinical trial and take a more active role in developing their care plan.

Individuals wishing to get a free memory screening should call AFA at 866-232-8484 to schedule an appointment. A computer, smartphone or tablet containing a webcam is needed to participate in the program. Appointments are required and scheduled on a first-come, first served basis.

For more information about memory screenings, Alzheimer's disease or support services available to help families affected by Alzheimer's, visit AFA's website at www.alzfdn.org or call AFA's Helpline at 866-232-8484.

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alzheimers-foundation-of-america-providing-free-memory-screenings-digitally-nationwide-starting-july-8th-301085248.html

SOURCE Alzheimer's Foundation of America