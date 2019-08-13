'I am absolutely committed': Kamala Harris works to alleviate concerns she's overlooking Iowa

MOUNT PLEASANT, Ia. — Meredith Hinson picked a spot along the rope line in Iowa and waited for Kamala Harris.

The 64-year-old florist decided last month she would caucus for the U.S. senator from California. After a Sunday night rally in the small southeast Iowa community of Mount Pleasant, Hinson would get to tell her in person.

As Harris approached, Hinson blurted it all out: Her plans for next February, how she had followed the Democratic presidential candidate for months, and how she appreciated everything Harris stood for, particularly her new health care plan.

Harris listened to Hinson intently, eyes locked on her.

“Thank you,” Harris said, holding Hinson’s hands up between them. “That means the world to me.”

Seconds later, Harris turned to the next person in line and locked eyes again. Harris was soon heard saying, “Thank you, that means so much.”

As Harris finished a five-day bus tour across Iowa on Monday, these are the one-on-ones she’s encountered along the way that could help determine her outcome in the state’s first-in-the-nation caucuses on Feb. 3.

The tour could also dispel any lingering notion that Harris is not paying enough attention to the state.

“I am absolutely committed to doing very well here,” Harris told the Des Moines Register in her traveling bus, decorated with the words KAMALA in yellow, purple and red on the exterior.

Not as many Iowa visits before but 'getting a good start now'

In recent months, some Iowa party organizers haven’t always felt sure about Harris’ strategy in the state. There’s been a similar sentiment in New Hampshire, as Harris tries to make in-roads in other early voting states like South Carolina and Nevada among a crowded 2020 field.

“At least in Polk County, we haven’t seen as many visits from the Harris campaign yet,” said Sean Bagniewski, chairman of the Polk County Democrats, where Des Moines is located. “The bad news for her is that some might complain about that. The good news is that people really want to see her. It’s a good problem to have, but definitely something she needs to figure out.”

U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Cali., center, a 2020 democratic presidential candidate, listens to her introduction before walking onto the Des Moines Register Political Soapbox to give a stump speech to a packed crowd at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. More

According to the Des Moines Register’s candidate tracker, Harris will have held nearly as many events in Iowa during her five-day trip than she’s had in total in the state before August.

“My sense of it is that she has alleviated some of those concerns,” said Penny Rosfjord of Sioux City, a Democratic operative. “She’s really been on the ground quite a bit now.”

In Henry County, where registered Republicans outnumber Democrats, Jeff Fager said Harris’ visit to Mount Pleasant on Sunday night will go a long way with residents. Fager, chair of the Henry County Democratic Party, said top-tier candidates like U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and former Vice President Joe Biden had already stopped by to meet with potential caucusgoers.

“There have been some other candidates who have come a little earlier, but she’s getting a good start now,” Fager said.

In a Des Moines Register/CNN/Medicacom Iowa Poll conducted in early June, Kamala Harris ranked fourth among candidates in first choice selections. But the poll also showed underlying strengths for the California candidate, who tied with Warren in being named most often as respondents’ second choice for president.

Harris says she's building an Iowa campaign 'foundation'

Speaking to the Register, Harris noted she has more than 65 staffers and seven field offices in Iowa. On Thursday, as Harris held a rally in Sioux City, she became the first top-tier candidate of the cycle to start airing a television ad in Iowa.