‘I am butt naked.’ Hit-and-run suspect stopped wearing only a scarf, Florida cops say

A police chase in North Florida came to a bizarre conclusion when the driver was pulled from his vehicle wearing only a scarf around his midsection and socks, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

The discovery was made Wednesday, June 21, as deputies pursued an SUV linked to multiple collisions at a Flagler Beach intersection, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Investigators say the driver fled the intersection “at a high rate of speed,” exited onto the grounds of Old Kings Elementary School and began driving “around the running track before exiting the school.”

“The vehicle then entered the Flagler County Landfill and into the wooded area between the landfill and I-95,” the sheriff’s office said.

The driver refused to get out of the SUV and told deputies he was naked.

“Deputies approached the vehicle which appeared to be stuck against a concrete barrier. ... Both the driver and passenger were removed from the vehicle by deputies and placed under arrest. The male was naked except for a small covering wrapped around his waist and socks. It is unknown why the male was not wearing more clothing.”

Video shows the driver held his hands for deputies to see, but refused to get out.

When asked why, he revealed: “I am butt naked.”

“I don’t care. Get out of the car now,” one deputy responded.

The 22-year-old driver, who lives in Port Orange, was dragged from the SUV wearing the scarf and socks.

He has been charged with “fleeing and eluding, leaving the scene of a crash with damage to vehicle or property, resisting an officer without violence, trespassing on school grounds, possession of marijuana under 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia/equipment,” officials said. His bond was set at $19,500, officials said.

The 20-year-old woman who rode with him is charged with “trespassing on school grounds, possession of marijuana under 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia/equipment,” officials said.

“Just when you think you’ve seen and heard everything; a driver ... has to be dragged out naked from his car to be arrested,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said in the news release.

“Not only did this man endanger lives on the road and his passenger but he also could have placed innocent children at risk had they been playing on the running track.”

Flagler Beach is about 70 miles southeast of Jacksonville.

