I Am In China Watching the Coronavirus Crisis Unfold. Here Is What I Am Seeing.

There are two small family-run restaurants still open on an otherwise completely empty pedestrian street nearby where I am staying in Nanjing, China.

“How are you able to remain open?” I asked the proprietor of one, despite the fact that restaurants are ordered to be closed to prevent the continuing spread of coronavirus.

“Not open,” he said. “Look at the sign. The lights aren’t on. But if people come, then I have to let them eat.”

To translate the language of a savvy Chinese small businessman: come on in and have some rice wine!

Although the Spring Festival holiday ended on February 9, the return to ordinary business and school has been delayed across the country. University gates remain closed indefinitely. Elementary and high school students are taking classes by video application. Suddenly the smart work app Ding-Ding shot up to number one in the “Business” category in the Apple app store for the China region and accumulated more than 300,000 new reviews (more than doubling), most of them negative, from disgruntled students, in just about a week.

When the coronavirus first began to spread, the government and the official media did not acknowledge—or perhaps even realize—how serious a problem it was and would become. Wuhan was put under quarantine on January 23. Public places were closed on January 25, but only about half of the people on the street were wearing face masks. On January 26, the Nanjing Metro (and others in other cities) required that all riders wear masks. Then on January 30, the major malls in Nanjing closed their doors.

