‘I am a cop:’ Man accused of impersonating MPD officer. Police say he tried to arrest a real officer

A man was arrested earlier this month after he was seen posing as a Marietta police officer trying to arrest an actual officer.

Just before noon on Jan. 19, a Marietta police officer was heading to a car wash on Roswell Road when he saw a man blocking traffic in the westbound lane.

The officer told the man, identified as Shawn Brown, to move to the sidewalk, but instead, he cursed out the officer, according to a police report.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Brown then walked toward the center of the road and the officer tried to stop him, putting his hand on his shopping cart, before commanding him to step out of the road.

Brown told the police officer that it would be “bad” for him if he touched him, according to police. After the officer identified himself, Brown responded by saying ‘I am a cop,’ showing the officer his badge.

Another officer arrived on the scene to assist with arresting Brown after police said he was being difficult.

Officers found Brown in possession of plastic handcuffs after he was arrested. Then, Brown told the police officer that the officer was under arrest for assault, and began reading the officer his Miranda Rights.

TRENDING STORIES:

Brown told police that his name was King Solomon, and wouldn’t provide them with a birthdate.

He was charged with obstruction, giving false name and date of birth, impersonation of an officer, terroristic threats, pedestrian on roadway, and impeding the flow of traffic.

Brown was taken to Cobb Adult Detention Center.

Channel 2 Action News has covered several cases of people impersonating police officers.

Most recently, a man in Floyd County was arrested after he was caught trying to pull drivers over.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: