I am dreaming of a Christmas, but a white Christmas seems unimportant

“I’m dreaming of a white Christmas just like the ones I used to know.”

The words induce childhood memories of “White Christmas,” as recorded by Texas country singer James Travis Reeves. "White Christmas" is one of 12 songs in an album Reeves released before I was born, titled “Twelve Songs of Christmas.” It was one of my mom's favorite albums. She played it days before Christmas.

Yet dreaming about snow like I used to know would be a lie. I was born where it doesn't snow. But having experienced snow on Christmas in America, I am tempted to dream about looking through the window on Christmas Day to see the ground blanketed with white, to know the outside would feel cold, yet to feel warm inside like the Christmas day in the tropics.

No. Not this year. Not even in one of the snowiest places I have known. A report in Forbes suggests that this year in the United States, Christmas may be white just in Sierra Nevada and the Rocky Mountains. There is no snow in my Christmas dream this year. This year my Christmas dream is about time and space.

When I was a child, it wasn’t just Reeves' songs that filled life with the spirit of Christmas. Many things did. The Jacaranda trees bloomed purple about two months before Christmas. A cool wind had appeared about a month before Christmas. The pine tree harvested from our farm emitted a bouquet of sweet scent even before mom had clothed it with ornaments. Anticipating the return of a special baby made me imagine cool new clothes and shoes I would wear for church and abundant food and sweets I would eat after church.

“May your days be merry and bright, and may all your Christmases be white,” Reeves sings. No, let’s not go there this year.

There is no merry Christmas in the Middle East this year. Israel lost 1,200 from the Oct. 7 Hamas attack. There is no merry Christmas for the remaining hostages nor those who died in friendly fire this year. There is no merry Christmas in the kibbutz attacked by Hamas this year. Children will not hear sleigh bells; they will hear roaring sounds of fighter jets and tanks heading toward Gaza. There is no merry and bright Christmas for the Palestinians even in Bethlehem this year. The bright in the southern sky will be exploding flare bombs over Gaza.

This year my dream is about darkness I never knew as a child. “How many Palestinian deaths is too many?” asks William M. Arkin, an award-winning journalist in Newsweek. I don’t know the answer even in my dark Christmas dream.

About 50,000 Palestinian civilians have been injured in the Gaza war. Of the estimated 18,700 killed, 70% are children and women. There is fear that the deaths may be as high as 25,000 and that about 7,000 remain unaccounted for under the rubble. Many more may die.

In my dream I ask, if Jesus were to be born this year in the Palestinian city of Bethlehem, would he be safe? Bethlehem’s Evangelical Lutheran Christian Church believes he would not. The church made the point by displaying baby Jesus’ manger among rubble.

Mom, could baby Jesus be crushed under the rubble? I ask Mom in my dark dream. In the dream I recall my childhood conversations with Mom about Jesus. She believed baby Jesus had immense power. Mom kept a statue of white baby Jesus with a crown on his head and Earth in his hand. She believed the white baby Jesus had the power to bring rain to dry lands, to cure all disease, to end all wars. I do not argue. Mom, me and my siblings pray before the statue.

But my dream has more dreams.

The dream about Gaza is not about white Christmas. It is about scalding white phosphorus descending from the heavens.

The dream about Sudan is not about white Christmas. It is about armed forces descending on villages to shoot and kill men, women and children.

The dream about Ukraine is not about white Christmas. It is about Russian forces forcing people out of their land.

In my dream I do not see just white. I do not see just black. I do not see just yellow. I do not see just brown. I do not see just red.

In my dream I see just the white baby Jesus I used to know. I dream of reflecting on the white baby born to teach humanity how to love those we hate. A baby born to teach humanity to see love even in those we hate. A Semite baby, presented as white, yet willing to die in place of all children, including those decimated by terrorism, racism, antisemitism, hate, bullets, exploding dumb bombs, crushing concrete, disease, hunger, cold disease-born floodwaters.

The darkness in my dream is real. I kneel before the white baby Jesus. Like I used to know.

Walter Suza, Ames Tribune guest columnist

Walter Suza of Ames, Iowa, writes frequently on the intersections of spirituality, anti-racism and social justice. He can be contacted at wsuza2020@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: A white Christmas seems unimportant as I dream in 2023