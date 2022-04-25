'If I am from God, I am everything': Janelle Monáe comes out as nonbinary in new interview
Janelle Monáe revealed that she does not conform to the traditional gender binary in a new interview that premiered on “Red Table Talk."
Janelle Monáe revealed that she does not conform to the traditional gender binary in a new interview that premiered on “Red Table Talk."
The woman said she confronted the man and demanded he delete the photos and recordings from his cellphone.
ABC-TV's Bill Ritter will oversee the evening's festivities, which includes opportunities to bid on auction items that benefit Promise Project.
UPDATE, writethru: Warner Bros’ Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore crossed the $200M mark at the international box office this weekend, holding the top overseas position for the third frame in a row. The offshore session added $38.3M in 67 markets for a running total of $213.2M with worldwide at $280.3M. As noted last weekend, […]
These feel a little TOO personal.View Entire Post ›
A former New York police officer is putting a self-defense argument to the test as he stands trial on charges he attacked an officer on January 6.
Kentucky reported 2,940 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, down 7.4% from the previous week. The previous week had 3,174 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.
HBO is making major changes to its upcoming music industry drama series from The Weeknd and Sam Levinson. The network said it was “evolving” its creative vision for the show, which was set to feature the Blinding Lights singer, otherwise known as Abel Tesfaye, in his first major on-screen acting role as well as Lily […]
GettyIn only its second season, Euphoria became a bona fide cultural phenomenon. Each episode averaged around 16.3 million viewers, making it the second most-watched show in HBO history behind Game of Thrones, and the season attracted over 30 million tweets, leading Twitter to crown it “the most-tweeted-about TV show of the decade so far in the U.S.” When I mention those statistics to Eric Dane, he grins widely. “It’s crazy,” he says in his potent baritone. “I’m the luckiest guy on TV.”Sam Levin
Newly released security footage brings into question DaBaby’s accounts that he was acting in self-defense when he fatally shot Jaylin Craig in a North Carolina Walmart in 2018, Rolling Stone reports.
"This is the first time 33 years I've made the decision for my hair that's completely my own and that's like a really big deal," Nathalie Emmanuel says in a video shared on Instagram
Monday storms across northern Ohio usher in chilly temperatures and even snow and frost threats by mid week.
Most people hit early with coronavirus lost their smell. Now, not so much. Scientists are starting to figure out why and what that means.
Kim entered Pete's territory for the evening.
In October, Leila George, 30, filed for divorce from Penn in a Los Angeles, California court, per documents obtained by Fox News Digital.
John Cho, The Good Doctor‘s Will Yun Lee and Rep. Marilyn Strickland will convene in Koreatown on May 1 for LA Stories: Sa-I-Gu, an evening to mark the 30th anniversary of the civil unrest that rocked Los Angeles in 1992 and made headlines across the nation. Hosted by the advocacy organization Korean American Leaders in […]
Mark Wahlberg celebrates prayer and calls on fans to join him in praying on the app Hallow.
A call about a domestic disturbance led to the shooting, officials said.
These little events need to be shut down for good…
Here's what to know about the 2022 Met Gala, including the theme of Gilded Glamour, the potential guest list, the date and how to watch.
It’s official: Elon Musk will buy Twitter. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO and the social media firm unveiled the deal on Monday, with the company accepting a deal that values it at just over $44 billion. Once completed, the richest person in the world will own arguably the most influential social platform in the world, […]