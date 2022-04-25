'If I am from God, I am everything': Janelle Monáe comes out as nonbinary in new interview

The Daily Beast

GettyIn only its second season, Euphoria became a bona fide cultural phenomenon. Each episode averaged around 16.3 million viewers, making it the second most-watched show in HBO history behind Game of Thrones, and the season attracted over 30 million tweets, leading Twitter to crown it “the most-tweeted-about TV show of the decade so far in the U.S.” When I mention those statistics to Eric Dane, he grins widely. “It’s crazy,” he says in his potent baritone. “I’m the luckiest guy on TV.”Sam Levin