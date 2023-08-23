'I am going to burn this house down': North Augusta man faces arson charge

Aug. 23—A North Augusta man is facing an arson charge after authorities say he tried to set a residence on fire with people inside.

Marco Angel Zenteno Silva, 31, was arrested Aug. 21 and charged with arson and malicious injury to a tree, house, trespass upon real property with an injury valued at $2,000 or less, according to jail records.

On Aug. 21, police responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of Woodland Drive, according to an incident report from Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

A person on scene told police that Zenteno Silva damaged windows at the residence and tried to burn the house down, the report said.

They said Zenteno Silva tried to fight other people inside the residence and said he was been drunk and possibly high, the report said.

A witness said Zenteno Silva broke the windows with his elbow, then grabbed a kitchen pot and filled it with gasoline, before pouring it on the porch, the report said.

Zenteno Silva yelled, "I am going to burn this house down," the report said.

A witness said the man walked inside the residence and made threats if anyone was contacted law enforcement, the report said.

When he was handcuffed, Zenteno Silva was covered in blood, the report said.

Zentento Silva was taken to the Aiken County detention center and has a $7,125 bond.