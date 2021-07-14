‘Am I going home?’: Woman accused of punching 6-year-old Asian boy asks to be released without bail

A woman accused of punching a 6-year-old boy and hurling racial slurs at his Korean American family in Las Vegas reportedly asked to be released from jail without bail.



Questioned: In a hearing on Tuesday, a prosecutor raised questions about the "mental competency" of Shelly Ann Hill, according to AP News. At one point, the 57-year-old suspect asked the judge, “Am I going home?”



Hill was arrested five days after the alleged physical assault outside The Shops at Crystals in the CityCenter complex. She is being held on felony child abuse, misdemeanor battery and hate crime charges.

At the hearing, Hill reportedly told the judge that she did not understand why she’s being charged with a hate crime. She also asked to be released from jail without bail.

The judge said it will be up to Hill’s public defenders to seek a competency evaluation. Court records show that she has undergone competency exams since April 2018 in a number of state court cases.











@uhmmajo told NextShark she recalled Hill yelling “something about ‘it’s your fault, I know what you did’ and ‘China’” when she hit her son.



A history of misdemeanor: Hill has an extensive list of misdemeanor cases, according to AP News. These include allegations of battery, larceny, obstruction, theft, trespassing and vagrancy.



The court will hear evidence on Hill’s bias case on July 27. If released, she cannot go to the Las Vegas Strip area, the judge said.

Hill’s bail is reportedly kept at $10,000.



