‘I am going to jail today.’ Man found with blood on his hands at Florida home, cops say

A man has been arrested on a murder charge after Florida deputies say he was found with literal blood on his hands.

According to a police report from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Robert Warren was arrested Thursday morning after deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call in Clearwater.

When they arrived, deputies said they encountered Warren, 31, outside the home with bloody hands.

The suspect told deputies that the victim was “trying to kill my baby mama and murder my daughter... he was trying to take my daughter away from me,” the report says.

Authorities say Warren and the victim, Jerry Lebreux, lived together. The suspect and one of the victim’s daughters have a minor child in common. No one else was there when the alleged crime occurred, deputies say.

The arrest affidavit says that around 10 a.m., Lebreux, 64, was on the phone with a friend who heard a sudden noise and the victim asking, “Why are you hitting me?”

Lebreux then went quiet, so she called 911.

Before being detained, Warren said, “I know I am going to jail today, so | am going to put my hands behind my back.”

A check of the home revealed Lebreux dead. The cause was from blunt force trauma to the upper body, investigators said.

Warren was being held on no bond on a second-degree murder charge.