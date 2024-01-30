‘I am going to throw up’: Grant Union High student reacts to campus shooting, injuring teen

For Grant Union High School student Allison White, campus lockdowns are a normal occurrence.

Fights break out, prompting school staff to button up the school, she said, while talking Tuesday to a reporter at the campus.

But then about 20 minutes later, White and her peers heard the rapid whirs of a California Highway Patrol helicopter and rumors spread about someone getting shot on campus — an unusual sound. Law enforcement descended on campus a teenage boy was shot with a non-life-threatening injury just before 9:50 a.m. by another student in the school’s parking lot.

“It was really stressful,” White said. “And I still keep feeling like I’m going to throw up, but I’m not. So, it’s just a lot.”

Sacramento officers and the school district’s police force detained the student suspect, 14, shortly after the incident off campus in the Del Paso Heights neighborhood.

“There’s no threat to the community,” Sgt. Carlos Martinez said in a briefing with reporters.

Parents rushed to the scene after hearing reports of a school shooting and sought answers about what happened.

White also took issue with how normalized school shootings have become, exemplified by how pupils are expected to return to campus and classes after traumatic incidents unfold.

Grant resumed classes on Tuesday after the lockdown was lifted, according to a message posted on its website at 12:25 p.m. It wasn’t clear why the school decided to continue classes as normal.

A spokesperson for Twin Rivers Unified School District did not return calls for comment.

Psychologists and counselors were available for students and staff, according to a message posted on Grant Union High School’s website.

“(School shootings are) not normal and we need to stop treating it like it is,” White added later.