I am a JCPS bus driver. We should bus all children but drivers need help with unruly students.

We need to transport all the children no matter what school they go to. However, Jefferson County Public School administrators also need to talk with bus drivers and talk with coordinators. We're the ones doing the job. Our children also ride these buses so this will affect us also. Mostly, the concern as to why JCPS cannot keep drivers and why we do not want to drive is because these children are out of control. They know the school will not do anything to them. Yes, they have people put in referrals at the compound but it's still up to the principal how discipline is handled.

Kids are out of control on JCPS buses

Discipline should be taken out of the principal's hand and handed over to our coordinators. We are the ones who are doing this job, not the principles. They have people in their school for backup. We have one person on a bus to take care of the kids safely while also driving the bus safely. We cannot do that when we have children that will not listen, jump around, act like fools, threaten the drivers and threaten the other children on the bus. This is very unacceptable.

JCPS should also put money into having a monitor on every single bus, whether it's a good bus or a bad bus, we cannot drive under the conditions they are asking us to with children acting the way they do. It is unsafe. Our children are also on those buses and I'm not saying they're the best children either because they can be out of control too. But if everybody does not work together, this situation will not work itself out. JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio needs to realize he's made a mistake. Stand up to it, move on and let's fix this.

JCPS busing update: Changes make magnet school options an inequitable privilege.

I can't help it if his feelings got hurt because it did not work the way he thought it would. He did not do his research and none of us got our route until three days before we had to start driving. It's not fair to us, it's not fair to the children and it's not fair to the parents. We all need to work together and that means everyone.

Dean Sutton, a Jefferson County Public Schools driver for more than 20 years, looks over his bus at the Nichols Compound prior to the start of his day on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Louisville, Kentucky.

When children are bad on the bus, put them off

Make parents responsible for their children's bad behavior and then I bet you that these kids get back on this bus acting the way they should after a few times of mom and dad having to drive them. It's sad, but it needs to be done and then maybe we can get all this back where we're getting these children to and from school on time.

There are parents out there who rely on their older children to get the younger children off the bus. This isn't happening because all schools aren't being let out on time or buses are running late because we can't get there. The elementary schools are getting home before the high school or middle school so we are stuck with these elementary kids — kids in kindergarten and first grade — who have no one there to meet them and that is a very sad situation. These children are crying and it breaks my heart. We need to work together as a community. It takes a village to raise these children.

—Kari Snider 40258

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: JCPS bus drivers need monitors, discipline to get kids to school safe