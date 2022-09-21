"I am Mr Peskov. I will resolve this at a different level": Peskovs son refuses to go to war

ALONA MAZURENKO — WEDNESDAY, 21 SEPTEMBER 2022, 19:29

Dmitry Nizovtsev, host of the "Popular Politics" YouTube channel, phoned Nikolai Peskov, the son of Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov, live on air pretending to be a military commissar and asked him to report for an examination at 10:00 the next day. Peskov refused.

Source: Popular Politics

Quote from Peskov: "Of course I won’t go there at 10 am tomorrow. If you know that I am Mr Peskov, you should realise how entirely wrong it would be for me to be there. I will resolve this at a different level. I need to understand in general what is happening and what rights I have…

To be taken away tomorrow - believe me, neither you nor I need that. I have no problem defending my homeland, but I need to understand whether it’s feasible for me to be there - I’m talking about certain political nuances."

Details: Asked if he was ready to sign up as a volunteer, Peskov Junior said no. Specifically, he was asked whether a tick could be put against his last name next to the question "Do you agree to volunteer for the front?"

Quote from Peskov: "No, don’t tick that box for me."

He added, "I am ready to go, but not at your request: if Vladimir Vladimirovich [Putin - ed.] tells me to go there, I will go."

Background:

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced partial mobilisation on the morning of 21 September.

In anticipation of a speech by Putin, which did not take place as expected on 20 September, Russians began to actively search up how to leave the country and how to defer army service.

Sergei Shoigu, Russian Minister of Defence, announced that 300,000 reservists will be mobilised in Russia.

On 21 September, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Russia has lost 55,110 military personnel since 24 February.

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, has described the announcement of partial mobilisation in Russia as Vladimir Putin's plan to "get rid" of Russian citizens.

