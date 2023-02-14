'I am much more than my head cap': Cancer survivor overhears interviewers making fun of her.

Battling cancer is easier than looking for a job.

That's how jobseeker Krystal Garmon started her viral post on LinkedIn last week after she wrapped up an interview with a mental health company and overheard interviewers making fun of her appearance.

"She had a head cap on, did she know she was in an interview?" she recalled in the post.

"She would look more professional if she showed her hair," she wrote. "I can't tell what color her hair is."

Garmon is a licensed therapist based in Monroe, Georgia, about 50 miles east of Atlanta. She has a startup company but has also been searching for project management work since November 2022.

She was also diagnosed with kidney cancer in 2013 and cervical cancer in 2017. She has had five surgeries since then, she told USA TODAY.

Treatment: The fear of cancer recurrence and understanding treatment options

Unemployment: Unemployment claims went up last week but on average, but layoff numbers are still low

Garmon recalled having a significant connection to her hair in her early 30s. She'd color it red and experiment, making her hair a huge part of her identity.

But now, her hair is uneven and it won't grow in certain places.

During the interview on January 31, she wore a headwrap to cover her hair.

She thought the interview went well, so she was shocked to hear the interviewers' comments about her. Garmon did not name the company she interviewed with for fear of retribution from other prospective employers.

"I'm relatively embarrassed about the way my hair looks," she told USA TODAY Tuesday morning. "I would look more unprofessional if I showed you my hair that's kind of sticking up on one side, not sticking up on the other, and so I didn't think, nor would I go into any other interview thinking I looked unprofessional."

The only people who have seen her without her hair covered are her husband, immediate family and doctors.

Story continues

Having cancer is easier than finding a job, she says

She posted about the situation on LinkedIn with a photo of herself in tears because she wanted people to know how tough it is in the job market.

Garmon has been offering therapy since 2005 and she has been in private practice since 2015, she said.

Noting that she has "some solid experience and some solid skills," she said if she has been having a hard time finding work, she can only imagine how hard of a time others are having.

"I wanted to be more applicative than anything in my post and say 'Hey, this is what happened to me ... If you're still looking, just go ahead and wear your head cap because if that's what makes you who you are and that's you, then let's battle this whole job market together."

And the difference between her cancer battle and her job search lies in word: control.

During chemotherapy, she knew what to expect, she said. Whenever she sat in her chair for chemo, she knew she'd show up, do her best and make conversation with the person next to her.

"I knew that I was going to make some kind of meaningful difference with the person that was always sitting next to me," Garmon said. "In these job market situations, I'm feeling a little bit displaced ... I don't have control over being ghosted. I don't have control over people's misconceptions about whether or not I have a head cap on."

Inclusion is important during the interview process, she says

When Garmon had this most recent experience and heard the interviewers badmouthing her headwear, she couldn't believe it.

"I was livid about their lack of inclusion and question and curiosity," she said, noting that they could've just asked why she wore it and she would've told them.

She hasn't heard from the company since the interview and stressed that companies can be curious and compassionate during the hiring process. Ask questions such as "Why are you wearing this?" and don't assume, she said.

She has gotten tons of support on social media though, including on her post on LinkedIn. She also said her head cap has nothing to do with her abilities.

Her experience is proof that the job market needs to change, she said.

"There's a need for hiring managers (to) maybe take some motivational interviewing classes or maybe have a bit of an empathetic understanding," she said. "I am much more than my head cap."

Saleen Martin is a reporter on USA TODAY's NOW team. She is from Norfolk, Virginia – the 757 – and loves all things horror, witches, Christmas, and food. Follow her on Twitter at @Saleen_Martin or email her at sdmartin@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Woman battling cancer hears interviewers' negative remarks about hair