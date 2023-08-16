‘I am a murderer.’ 20-year-old kills dad in fight over marijuana, Illinois cops say

His hands and clothing covered in his father’s blood, a 20-year-old man was discovered by officers in his Illinois home in disbelief, authorities say.

“I am a murderer,” Isaac Thurston told police in Glenview, court records show. He is accused of stabbing his dad to death in an argument over marijuana use.

The incident happened Monday, Aug. 14, in the Chicago-area town. Perron Thurston, 50, told his son he was upset about his marijuana use and said the son should not work because he had been smoking, according to court records filed by the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office.

As the argument between the father and son continued, Isaac Thurston grabbed a knife from the kitchen and used it to stab his father in the torso, authorities said.

“Isaac just stabbed me,” the father called out to his wife, police said.

Perron Thurston’s other son began chest compressions on his dad, but the Glenview Police Department said he died at a hospital that morning.

When officers arrived at the home, they found Isaac Thurston “standing inside the home with blood on his clothes and hands.”

“I don’t know why I did it,” he told officers, according to court records.

Isaac Thurston was charged with first-degree murder. He said there is no history of physical violence between him and his father, according to police.

Loved ones said Perron Thurston was an avid BMX enthusiast and a fan of the Chicago Blackhawks.

“Perron was not only a great cousin, he was an amazing father, husband, son, brother, nephew, uncle, colleague and friend. He will truly be missed by many,” Kara Kersh said on Facebook.

“You were the kind of person that made people feel seen and cared about,” Sara Victoria said in a Facebook post.

