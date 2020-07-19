'I am nobody's NEGRO.' Black radio host responds after Roger Stone heard making a racial slur

Roger Stone, former adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, leaves the E. Barrett Prettyman United States Court House May 30, 2019 in Washington, DC.

President Trump's former adviser Roger Stone appeared to use a racial slur while on-air with Black radio show host Morris W. O'Kelly from "The Mo'Kelly Show."

In one moment during the interview, after he was asked about how Trump commuted his sentence, Stone can be heard muttering: "I don't really feel like arguing with this Negro."

After being asked to repeat himself, Stone insisted that he didn't use any racial slur, telling O'Kelly: "You're out of your mind."

The radio show host later tweeted: "Hey everyone. I heard what I heard. The audio is the audio...I am nobody's NEGRO."

President Donald Trump's longtime adviser Roger Stone appeared to use a racial slur during an interview with a Black radio host on Saturday.

Stone, who was spared a prison sentence this month by President Trump, appeared on "The Mo'Kelly Show" to discuss his conviction.

At one point in the conversation, the radio show's host, Morris W. O'Kelly, asked Stone about his relationship with Trump.

"There are thousands of people treated unfairly daily in the justice system. Hell, your number just happened to come up in the lottery. I'm guessing it was more than just luck, Roger, right?" O'Kelly asked over the phone, according to the New York Times.

Stone, who seemed to believe he couldn't be heard on-air, muttered in response: "I don't really feel like arguing with this Negro." It is unclear whether he was speaking to himself or someone else who might have been with him.

When O'Kelly responded by saying: "I'm sorry what was that Roger?", the 67-year-old former political adviser to Trump acted as if the connection had cut off.

After 40-second of silence and being asked to repeat himself, Stone insisted that he didn't use any racial slur, telling O'Kelly: "You're out of your mind."

The radio host ended the discussion by saying he would "let the listeners decide" what Stone said, before moving on with the interview.

A few hours later, however, he took to Twitter to address the incident, writing: "Hey everyone. I heard what I heard. The audio is the audio...I am nobody's NEGRO."

Stone was spared 40 months in prison in June after President Trump signed an executive order to commute his sentence.

In a statement published at the time, the White House said Stone was "a victim of the Russia Hoax that the Left and its allies in the media perpetuated for years in an attempt to undermine the Trump Presidency."

Earlier this year, he was convicted of five counts of making false statements to the FBI and congressional investigators, one count of witness tampering, and one count of obstruction of justice.

