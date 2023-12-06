‘I am not ashamed to tell the whole world:’ Here’s why Daddy Yankee is quitting music

Love Daddy Yankee’s music? Then you better start compiling a set list of his greatest hits because the reggaetonero is quitting the business.

On Sunday night at his concert at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, the “Gasolina” hitmaker stunned the audience with his news. The 46 year old revealed in Spanish that he is devoting himself to Christianity and leaving the industry altogether.

“My people, this day for me is the most important day of my life. And I want to share it with you because living a life of success is not the same as living a life with purpose,” said the singer born Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez.

It was the final show of the entertainer’s La Última Vuelta world tour.

What next? Daddy will use his considerable platform to promote his faith — and maybe even convert a few of his fans.

“Family: This day for me, is the most important day in my life,” the Puerto Rican native wrote on Instagram. “Tonight I recognize and am not ashamed to tell the whole world that Christ lives in me and that I will live for him. This is the end of one chapter and the beginning of a brand new one.“

He concluded the post with a quote from the Bible (St. Matthew 16:26):

“For what good is it for a man to gain the whole world, if he loses his life? Or how much can a man pay for his life? For the Son of Man will come in the glory of his Father and with his angels, and then he will reward each one according to what he has done.

“Amen.”