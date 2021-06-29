'I am not my family': Jamie Lynn Spears breaks her silence around Britney's conservatorship

Jamie Lynn Spears. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Jamie Lynn Spears took to Instagram Stories on Monday afternoon to address her sister Britney Spears' powerful court appearance last week, in which the pop star pleaded with a judge to put an end to the controversial conservatorship run by her father, E! News reports.

The Zoey 101 star began her post by saying she hasn't addressed the situation before because she didn't think it was the "right thing to do" if Britney wasn't able "to speak for herself." But now that the pop star has "said what she needed," Jamie feels she can follow suit.

Whatever her sister wants — even if it's to "run off to the rainforest and have a gazillion babies in the middle of nowhere" — Jamie Lynn says she has no stake in the matter. "I am only her sister who is only concerned about her happiness," she asserts. And although she may not have shared a "hashtag on a public platform," Jamie says she has supported Britney long before the #FreeBritney movement and will continue to support her "long after — note that."

The 30-year-old actress even appears to distance herself from her father, emphasizing that she is "not [her] family" — "I am my own person, I am speaking for myself."

"If ending the conservatorship, if flying to Mars, or whatever the hell else she wants to do to be happy ... I support that," expresses Jamie Lynn. "100 percent. Because I support my sister. I love my sister."

Jamie Spears, Britney's once-estranged father, was given broad control of the singer's life and finances in 2008, as she struggled publicly with her mental health and substance abuse. In a rare public repudiation of the arrangement, Britney addressed the judge directly last Wednesday, begging, "I just want my life back."

