‘I am not a monk’: Matt Gaetz claims sex crime claims are Democrat conspiracy to derail his engagement

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Graig Graziosi
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Congressman Matt Gaetz has denied allegations of untoward conduct with a 17-year-old girl. (Getty Images)
Congressman Matt Gaetz has denied allegations of untoward conduct with a 17-year-old girl. (Getty Images)

US Congressman Matt Gaetz, who has been under fire for more than a week since it was revealed he is under investigation by the FBI for potentially engaging in child sex trafficking, penned an editorial in The Washington Examiner claiming he "was not a monk" but also not a criminal.

In Monday’s op-ed, Mr Gaetz begins by attacking House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi, suggesting she is a hypocrite for defending former President Bill Clinton but not defending him.

"Nancy Pelosi once defended President Bill Clinton after he got an intern to fellate him in the Oval Office. But when it comes to the allegation that I, a grown man, paid for an adult girlfriend’s expenses? Well, consider that a bridge too far for the power-hungry hypocrites," Mr Gaetz said.

Ms Lewinsky was 22 when Mr Clinton carried on an affair with her. Mr Gaetz is being investigated for allegedly trafficking a 17-year-old for sex.

Read more

Mr Gaetz also pointed to the numerous allegations against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo from women claiming he made unwanted sexual advances towards them as further evidence that Democrats were being hypocrites.

“I want to be clear about something as we process the leaks and lies from the past week. To this point, there are exactly zero credible (or even non-credible) accusers willing to come forward by name and state on the public record that I behaved improperly toward them, in the manner by which Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo has ten accusers,” he wrote.

However, numerous Democrats, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and 16 members of the 19 member New York delegation in the House - which includes US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez - have called for Mr Cuomo to resign.

Mr Gaetz claimed in the op-ed that US federal politicians are like the “mafia” and that the protect “made men.” He then said has never paid for sex and that he has never, as an adult, slept with a 17-year-old.

The congressman claimed in the piece that he was being targeted for his decision to "take on the most powerful institutions in the Beltway: the establishment; the FBI; the Biden Justice Department; the Cheney political dynasty; even the Justice Department under Trump."

He also seemed to suggest that Democrats and his other political enemies want to use the scandal to destroy his current relationship.

"It comes as no surprise that my political opponents want to sensationalize and criminalize my prior sex life just as I am getting engaged to the best person I’ve ever known," he wrote. "It is regrettable that the battle of ideas should thus become so personal. But then again, when your ideas suck, you need to stoop this low."

He said he was “absolutely not resigning” and continued to lash out at Democrats.

“The Biden Justice Department would rather investigate me for adult, consensual sex than Hunter Biden for his shady business dealings, than others for illegal leaks, or a former Justice Department official for the evident extortion of a congressman. Go figure,” he wrote.

Mr Gaetz claimed a former prosecutor for the US Justice Department is trying to extort him for $25m, and that the claims that he trafficked a 17-year-old girl were made up as part of that plot.

“You’ll see more ‘drip, drip, drip’ of leaks into the media from the corrupt Justice Department and others. When you do, ask yourself why. They aren’t coming for me — they are coming for you. I’m just in the way,” he said.

On the same day that Mr Gaetz published his op-ed, his former staffer, Nathan Nelson, held a press conference claiming his recent resignation had been in the works for a long time and was not tied to the allegations against Mr Gaetz.

Mr Nelson claimed that because the media reports portraying his resignation misrepresented his intention, it led him to also believe that the reports about Mr Gaetz’s activities were incorrect.

He claimed that it was “clear people are making baseless allegations” but when pressed by reporters for evidence that Mr Gaetz was telling the truth, he said he had nothing to verify his assertion.

Recommended Stories

  • Safety concerns bring down largest sugar maple tree in US

    A sugar maple tree that has watched over a New Hampshire home for more than 200 years and was the largest of its kind in the United States is coming down because of safety concerns. It has been recognized by the New Hampshire Big Tree Program and appears in the National Register of Champion Trees. Janet Buxton, whose family has owned property where the tree stands since 1954, proudly showed off a certificate she received.

  • Two South Florida men face life in prison after pleading guilty to plumber’s murder

    Two South Florida men have pleaded guilty to murdering a plumber who was called to a Miami Lakes home in a robbery set-up and later got shot during a struggle inside a getaway car, federal authorities said Monday.

  • Alaska snowstorm strands 5 on North America’s tallest peak

    Five people had to ski through a heavy Alaska snowstorm to a mountain chalet after abandoning their airplanes on a glacier on North America’s tallest peak, where they were stranded for the weekend, officials said Monday. The five landed Friday in three separate small airplanes — a Cessna 180 and two Piper PA18s — on Ruth Glacier on Denali, said Maureen Gualtieri, a spokesperson for Denali National Park and Preserve. “That’s when they called for help,” Gualtieri said.

  • U.S. Senate Democrats take aim at Trump 2017 international tax reforms

    Top Democrats on the Senate Finance Committee on Monday proposed major shifts in former President Donald Trump's 2017 tax reforms to eliminate what they say are incentives for companies to move operations overseas and shift profits to tax haven countries. The plan proposed by Democratic senators Ron Wyden, Sherrod Brown and Mark Warner parallels some of the corporate tax hike proposals announced last week by President Joe Biden to finance $2 trillion in U.S. infrastructure investment. The systems were aimed at returning companies' deferred offshore income to the United States at lower tax rates, where those profits could be invested in American jobs.

  • Chauvin's use of force on George Floyd was 'in no way' policy, says police chief

    Medaria Arradondo tells sixth day of trial that ex-officer’s treatment of George Floyd breached regulationsDerek Chauvin trial – live updates The Minneapolis police chief, Medaria Arradondo, told the Derek Chauvin murder trial on Monday that he “vehemently disagrees” that there was any justification for the former police officer to keep his knee on George Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes. Arradondo told the sixth day of the trial that Chauvin’s treatment of the 46-year-old Black man breached regulations and showed a disregard “for the sanctity of life”. “Once Mr Floyd had stopped resisting, and certainly once he was in distress and trying to verbalise that, that should have stopped,” he said. The police chief said that while it might have been reasonable to use a certain level of force “to get him under control in the first few seconds”, Chauvin’s subsequent actions did not meet the standard of “objectively reasonable force”. “To continue to apply that level of force to a person proned-out, handcuffed behind their back, that in no way, shape or form is anything that is by policy,” he said. Arradondo said that far from being aggressive, Floyd appeared to be completely passive. “As a matter of fact, as I saw that video I didn’t even know if Mr Floyd was alive at that time,” he said. It is highly unusual for a police chief to give evidence against one of his own officers. Arradondo, his city’s first Black police chief, fired Chauvin shortly after Floyd’s death. Chauvin, 45, has denied charges of second- and third-degree murder, and manslaughter. He faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted of the most serious charge. Three other officers face charges. Floyd’s death last year reinvigorated the Black Lives Matter movement and prompted mass protests for racial justice across the US and other parts of the world. The prosecutor spent the day on Monday building a case that Chauvin failed to follow his training to consider whether Floyd’s resisting arrest was “a deliberate attempt to resist or an inability to comply” because of issues such as medical conditions, mental impairment or the influence of drugs. On Thursday, Floyd’s girlfriend testified that he was addicted to opioids and another witness said that he appeared to be high shortly before his arrest. Arradondo agreed that a person under the influence of drugs might be more vulnerable than dangerous. The police chief said that Chauvin should have considered a number of factors in how he dealt with Floyd. “Is the person a threat to the officer and others? What is the severity of the crime? Are you re-evaluating and assessing the individual’s medical condition?” said Arradondo. Considering all those issue, the police chief added: “I vehemently disagree that that was an appropriate use of force”. He said that Chauvin also appeared not to have been following his training to de-escalate a confrontation. “You want to always have deescalation layered into those actions of using force,” said Arradondo. Chauvin’s lawyer, Eric Nelson, put it to Arradondo that the use of force, such as an officer pointing a gun, could be a de-escalation tactic in certain circumstances if it prevents greater violence. The police chief was hesitant but said it could sometimes be the case. The police chief questioned the need to detain Floyd at all, saying that it would not be normal to arrest a person for passing a counterfeit bill because “it’s not a violent felony”. The prosecutor also drew Arradondo’s attention to the failure of Chauvin and the officers with him to render medical assistance to Floyd when he stopped breathing. The police chief said that all officers are trained in first aid and “absolutely have a duty” to render it to a person having a medical crisis such as Floyd when he said he could not breathe and then passed out. Earlier on Monday, the emergency room doctor who tried to save Floyd’s life told the trial he most likely died of asphyxiation. Dr Bradford Wankhede Langenfeld said he saw no evidence Floyd was killed by a heart attack or a drug overdose as Chauvin’s defence has claimed in attempting to deny that the death resulted from the officer keeping his knee on the detained man’s neck for more than nine minutes. Langenfeld, who declared Floyd dead, told the court there was not a heartbeat “sufficient to sustain life” and that he believed cardiac arrest was brought on by “lack of oxygen”. He was asked by the prosecutor if there was another term for that. “Asphyxia,” said Langenfeld. The doctor said he thought a heart attack was unlikely because when he cut open Floyd’s chest he saw no evidence of that. He also said the paramedics who brought him to the hospital said Floyd showed no behaviour typical of the condition. “There was no report that the patient complained of chest pain or was clutching his chest,” he said. The state medical examiner found that Floyd’s death was caused by “cardiopulmonary arrest”, which the prosecution says is a broad enough term that can be applied to any death because it means only that a person’s heart and lungs have stopped. The defence claims the finding means Floyd died of a heart attack. Langenfeld told the court a delay in treating Floyd, particularly giving him CPR, may have reduced his chance of survival. Ambulance paramedics reported that the police made no effort to give Floyd medical assistance even though he had passed out and was unresponsive by the time they arrived on the scene. The trial continues.

  • Rep. Matt Gaetz says he is 'absolutely not resigning' in op-ed amid reports of sex crime investigation

    "Let me first remind everyone that I am a representative in Congress, not a monk, and certainly not a criminal," Rep. Matt Gaetz said in the op-ed.

  • Jill Biden Celebrates Easter in Classic Pastels & Suede Pumps Alongside the Easter Bunny

    The first couple brought a special guest to the White House today.

  • Variants, vaccinations surge across US; Florida, Nevada among 12 states to open vaccine eligibility to all adults: Live COVID-19 updates

    Vaccine skepticism is more widespread among white evangelicals than almost any other major bloc of Americans, a new poll shows. Latest COVID-19 news.

  • Remembering the lives lost to COVID-19: Former SSgt. Robert Pedro Mendoza, 43, of Oceanside, Calif.

    Retired Staff Sgt. Robert Pedro Mendoza, 43, of Oceanside, Calif., died on April 20, 2020, after becoming ill with COVID-19. He’s among the more than 550,000 Americans who have lost their lives to the disease since the first known fatality in early 2020. His mother, Yolanda Mendoza, told Yahoo News that her son was a “loving person” who loved his family, his son and his country. “He served in the United States Marine Corps for about 15 years. He loved being a Marine, and everything that it stood for.”

  • Police: Teacher offered $200 for sex with 2-year-old

    A Florida school district fired a teacher shortly after a law enforcement report was released Monday saying he offered to pay for a father’s motel room if he could sexually molest the man’s 2-year-old daughter. Xavier Alexander, a fourth-grade teacher at Grove Park Elementary School in Palm Beach Gardens, has been fired, the Palm Beach County School District said in a statement. Alexander, 27, also advertised himself on websites as a babysitter, investigators said.

  • 'The Walking Dead' showrunner says they've been trying to do a 'Here's Negan' episode for years

    "TWD" showrunner Angela Kang speaks with Insider about Hilarie Burton's casting and wanting to do this episode since the graphic novel debuted.

  • Tigray crisis: The Weeknd donates $1m to Ethiopians in conflict

    The Canadian popstar says his "heart breaks for innocent civilians being senselessly murdered".

  • Suspicious death under investigation in Derry

    A fire in Derry has led to a suspicious death investigation.

  • Palestinian president flies to Germany for medical checkup

    Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas flew to Germany on Monday for a medical checkup, Palestinian officials said. Abbas, 85, has long been in poor health and was admitted to hospital with pneumonia in 2018. Abbas flew by Jordanian helicopter from his Ramallah headquarters in the Israeli-occupied West Bank to Amman, where he made a brief comment on the placing of Jordanian King Abdullah's half-brother under house arrest.

  • Angels say Shohei Ohtani is 'fine' after home-plate collision in walk-off win

    Shohei Ohtani has 'general soreness' after getting into a home-plate collision. Jared Walsh later hits a walk-off home run in the Angels' 7-4 win.

  • Jordan's former crown prince accused of targeting kingdom's stability

    Jordan accused the prince of colluding with outside parties in a plot aimed at the country's stability, a day after placing him under house arrest.

  • SAG Awards: Screen Actors Guild honour The Trial of the Chicago 7

    People from ethnic minorities win in all four individual film categories for the first time.

  • Elderly Asian Woman Stabbed to Death in California By Woman Out on 'Emergency Bail'

    An Asian senior was fatally stabbed while walking her dogs in Riverside, CA on Saturday morning. The incident, which police say appeared to be “completely random,” occurred in the area of Golden Avenue in the neighborhood of La Sierra just after 7 a.m. Ke Chieh Meng, 64, was found bleeding from stab wounds in her abdomen. “When our detectives interviewed the suspect, they didn't come across anything to suggest she attacked the victim due to her race,” Riverside Police Officer Ryan Railsback told CNN.

  • Trump's Mar-a-Lago charged Secret Service almost $16,000 for $396 hotel rooms during presidential Christmas trip

    As president, Trump spent 142 days at his gilded Florida property, which he dubbed the "Winter White House."

  • 'Stay out of politics,' Republican leader McConnell tells U.S. CEOs, warns of 'consequences'

    U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell lashed out at corporate America on Monday, warning CEOs to stay out of the debate over a new voting law in Georgia that has been criticized as restricting votes among minorities and the poor. McConnell warned companies there could be risks for turning on the party, but he did not elaborate. "Corporations will invite serious consequences if they become a vehicle for far-left mobs to hijack our country from outside the constitutional order," McConnell told a news conference in his home state of Kentucky.