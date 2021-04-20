‘Am I off my meds?’: Greg Gutfeld reprimanded on Fox News for ‘selfish’ on-air reaction to Chauvin verdict

Greg Gutfeld, pictured on his late-night show on Fox News (Fox News)

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld drew groans from colleagues after Derek Chauvin’s guilty verdict was announced for a particularly tone-deaf on-air statement.

“I’m just going to get really selfish,” he began. “I’m glad that he was found guilty on all charges, even if he might not be guilty of all charges. I am glad that he is guilty of all charges because I want a verdict that keeps this country from going up in flames.”

His co-anchors incredulity could be heard in the background, as Mr Gutfeld said that he was just being honest and went on to complain that his neighbourhood had been looted and he did not want to go through that again.

Judge Jeanine Pirro chastised him, saying: “We do not sacrifice individuals for the sake of how people feel.”

“I’m saying he’s guilty. I’m saying I’m glad about the verdict,” interrupted Mr Gutfeld, host of the network’s late-night show Gutfeld!

A little later in the broadcast, Mr Gutfeld was outraged when a guest called him out for the part of his comments in which he said “even if he might not be guilty of all charges”.

Speaking by phone, Ted Williams said: “I heard Greg a few minutes ago and I gotta tell you I don’t know if Greg is off his meds or if believes there was not evidence…”

Mr Williams was interrupted by Mr Gutfeld loudly exclaiming: “Excuse me… what did you say? What did he say? I’m off my meds?”

Finishing his point, Mr Williams said that if Mr Gutfeld didn’t believe there was evidence to convict Chauvin, then he had a bridge in Brooklyn to sell him.

Mr Gutfeld protested that that was not what he said.

Chauvin was found guilty on all three counts for the murder of George Floyd in May 2020. He knelt on Mr Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes while detaining him face-first against the pavement in handcuffs during an arrest for using a counterfeit $20 bill.

"Excuse me? Excuse me? What did he say?" -- Gutfeld had a meltdown when a Fox News guest called him out on his comments pic.twitter.com/H7FAgCIcdn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 20, 2021

Medical testimony at the trial stated that Chauvin’s actions effectively suffocated Mr Floyd causing him to lose consciousness and die after pleading for air 27 times.

Story continues

Fellow host Ms Pirro had a more considered opinion of the verdict: “The verdict is supported by the facts.”

Noting that it is rare for there to even be a picture of a victim, Ms Pirro, who has sat as a judge on murder cases, said: “Here we had a living, breathing person, that the jury was able to relate to every day, day after day. Watching the trauma of what he went through, begging for air, begging to breathe.”

“This was an emotional as well as an intellectual decision,” she said. “Make no mistake, the facts are solid on this verdict. This verdict will be upheld on appeal.”

Read More

Watch live as jury reaches verdict in Derek Chauvin trial

NY school suspends teacher over ‘white shaming’ comments

First police report on George Floyd’s murder goes viral after verdict