'I am one of the undecided': With a month to go, many likely Iowa caucusgoers still unsure

The venue was packed with more than a thousand people waiting to see Pete Buttigieg, and a chant had broken out for the Democratic presidential candidate a few minutes before he took the stage.

Kasey Peters, inside the hall, did not chant along. He did not hold up a sign for the former South Bend, Indiana, mayor, like some around him, or outwardly applaud Buttigieg's remarks. The 31-year-old compliance analyst was there just to listen.

The Saturday event was only Peters' second time seeing a candidate in person this Iowa caucus cycle. He saw Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts nearly a year ago, when she first announced her bid for the Democratic presidential nomination. Peters had effectively tuned out the crowded race since then, and he's still undecided.

A woman listens to Former Vice President Joe Biden, Democratic presidential candidate, on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the Williamsburg High School in Williamsburg, Iowa.

Things will change in the weeks ahead, as Peters goes to other candidate events and reads up on policy proposals.

“Now that we’re getting closer to caucus, I’m diving in,” he said.

With a month to go before the Feb. 3 caucuses, Iowans like Peters appear to be everywhere. Multi-candidate events draw large turnouts from fervent supporters, but there are also those in the first-in-the-nation caucus state who are not sure which candidate to support. They're only now beginning to venture out to see the candidates in person, despite the inundation of political ads on television and nearly 2,000 public events candidates have hosted in Iowa in 2019.

“I am one of the undecided,” declared Jenny Burton, a social worker who attended the West Des Moines Buttigieg event. Burton noted that she had met author Marianne Williamson in Des Moines a few days earlier. Burton is actively considering multiple candidates, including Williamson and Warren.

“I’m trying to get in with anybody who’s coming to the community," Burton explained about her caucus strategy in the weeks ahead.

Burton added about the candidates: "I respect all of them, almost equally. That’s why it’s so difficult for me to narrow it down to one."

The crowd listens to then-South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg speak at a campaign event on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at the Skate Pit in Knoxville, Iowa.

'Undecideds' spark hope for low-polling candidates

In September, a Des Moines Register/CNN/Mediacom Iowa Poll showed just one in five likely Democratic caucusgoers said their minds were made up, while 63% said they could still be persuaded to support a different candidate.

An Iowa Poll released in November showed an uptick in decision-making: More respondents — then at 30% — said they had a first choice and their minds were made up. But 62% who said they had a first choice also said they could still be persuaded.

That indecision has been a lifeline for several presidential hopefuls in the lead-up to the Iowa caucuses, despite a shrinking debate stage that has limited some candidates' exposure.

Dave Waters of Boone saw Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey speak in Adel on Dec. 20. The senator, who failed to make it onto the debate stage in Los Angeles the day before, was on Waters' list of possible picks.

Waters said he has usually decided which candidate to caucus for by now.

“There’s too many good ones,” Waters said about his dilemma this time.