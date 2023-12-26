Watch: Rishi Sunak stars in Home Alone inspired Christmas video

He has an image as a serious-minded and hard working politician.

But Rishi Sunak has sought to show a different side to his character in a Home Alone-style video message filmed in 10 Downing Street for Christmas Day.

The Prime Minister can be seen asking aloud “Am I the only one here?” in an empty, darkened office before bowling a ball against stacked cans of Coca Cola, his favourite drink.

He goes on to eat a plate of spaghetti with maple syrup while watching the 2003 film Elf. And Larry the cat makes an appearance.

The short video then cuts to Mr Sunak answering a phone call in the No 10 press office before saying “Harry, you have got the wrong number,” a likely reference to Harry Cole, The Sun’s political editor.

Even Larry the cat makes an appearance

He goes on to eat a plate of spaghetti with maple syrup while watching the 2003 film Elf

He always takes charge of cooking the turkey

Mr Sunak had joined fellow politicians earlier in the day in sharing with the new outlet Politico their festive traditions and rituals.

He disclosed how he always takes charge of cooking the turkey on Christmas Day.

“I always brine then cook the turkey, I hate the cooking, but no one else will do it! And watch The Snowman with my daughters on Christmas Eve followed by The Holiday on Christmas Day,” Mr Sunak said.

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour Party leader, who is hoping this Christmas is Mr Sunak’s last as leader of the country, told the website: “My kids get up at stupid o’clock to open presents, and afterwards we go to the memorial stone for Vic’s mum, who died three years ago.

“Then the pub is open for a couple of hours, so we go in there for a drink.”

‘I always well up when ET is presumed dead’

Liz Truss, the former prime minister, said that she watches the 1982 Steven Spielberg film ET, as well as the musical The Sound Of Music, starring Julie Andrews.

“I always well up when ET is presumed dead in the river,” she said.

Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron said that his festive season is similar to the rest of the country.

“Stockings in bed, church, presents, turkey, speech, snooze, fight. Like everyone.”