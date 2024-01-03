‘I am physically disabled;’ Victim speaks out as man is sentenced for holding her captive

A man now knows how long he’ll be behind bars for violently assaulting two women before locking them in a basement and leaving the home.

Charles Womack, 50, was sentenced to 20 to 25 years in prison on Wednesday. This came after he pleaded guilty to one count of kidnapping, two counts of abduction, and one count of felonious assault. Once he gets out of prison, he’ll have to register on the state’s violent offender registry for 10 years.

One of Womack’s victims, Deb Warnock, delivered a victim impact statement during his sentencing. She said she’ll have emotional and physical pain for the rest of her life because of what happened in Jan. 2023.