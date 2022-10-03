‘I am racist’: Man dismissed from job after going viral for hurling anti-Asian remarks in England

A man was dismissed from his job after he went viral for hurling anti-Asian remarks at an Asian man and woman in Bolton, England, during an altercation.

An investigation is underway into the incident that happened near the Asda supermarket on Blackburn road in Bolton on Friday.

The incident took place shortly after the couple and the man were involved in a collision. The man, who was dressed in a uniform belonging to trucking company Accolade Logistics, admits to being a racist in the video.

“I am racist,” he says. “I hate you.”

Bolton, England. One of my boys uncle & auntie got into a car accident & this old man decides to show his true colours. Share the video, let the world know what a racist dog looks like pic.twitter.com/1P9eJvP3Xf More from NextShark: 'Mortal Kombat' Video of SJ Sergeant Performing Baton Tricks Investigated by Internal Affairs — Umar Khan (@UmarK99) September 30, 2022

“The company has been notified, police have been informed and I am looking into it because we absolutely do not tolerate racist incidents or racism of any kind in Bolton,” Councilor Rabiya Jiva of Bolton Council told The Bolton News.

“We absolutely cannot accept this,” Jiva added. “Especially when it is done openly and this individual was in uniform. We will not tolerate this kind of behavior and police are investigating.”

In a statement by Accolade Logistics, the company acknowledged the viral racist incident and announced the man’s removal from his job.

“We would like to profoundly apologize to anyone that has witnessed or seen this totally unacceptable racist outburst,” the company wrote. “Accolade Logistics have been providing a very reputable delivery service for over 20 years. We employ a multicultural workforce and do not and will not tolerate any kind of racist abuse.

“This person has been immediately dismissed from our company, and we will be assisting the police with their enquiries,” Accolade Logistics added. “Once again our sincerest of apologies.”

Update-the company have dismissed him. I’ve had plenty messages people apologising for his behaviour, you don’t need to apologise, there’s always a bad Apple in a bunch. Thank you for all the messages it wasn’t myself who was racially abused it was my mates uncle, appreciate it! pic.twitter.com/ljL697UVY6 — Umar Khan (@UmarK99) October 1, 2022

Featured Image via @UmarK99