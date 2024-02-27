Am I registered to vote in Michigan? Here's who can vote in the presidential primary

Are you unsure of whether you're registered to vote in the Michigan presidential primary? It's not too late to figure that out.

Here's what you need to know about voting registration in the Michigan presidential primary election. If you have more questions, check out our complete guide.

Am I registered to vote in Michigan?

You can check your registration status by visiting the Michigan Voter Information Center at michigan.gov/vote. There, you can also find your local clerk's office.

Can I still register to vote in Michigan?

In Michigan, you can register to vote up until polls close on Election Day. You can do so at your local clerk's office with proof of residency. As we mentioned, if you're unsure if you're already registered to vote, you can check your registration status at michigan.gov/vote.

More: 10 names appear on Michigan presidential primary ballots — but only half are still running

Who can vote in the Michigan primary?

To register to vote in Michigan, you must be:

A U.S. citizen

A Michigan resident for at least 30 days by the time you vote

At least 17.5 years old, and be 18 by Election Day

Not currently serving a jail or prison sentence

Within 14 days of an election (including on Election Day itself), you must provide proof of residency. This can include:

Your Michigan driver’s license or state ID

A current utility bill

A bank statement

A paycheck or government check

Another government document

At your local clerk's office, you can register to vote and request an absentee ballot on Election Day itself.

Michigan primary election results 2024

Looking for more on Michigan’s elections this year? Check out our voter guide, subscribe to our elections newsletter and always feel free to share your thoughts in a letter to the editor.

Contact Arpan Lobo: alobo@freepress.com. Follow him on X (Twitter) @arpanlobo.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Am I registered to vote in Michigan? How to check your status