‘Am I seeing this right?’ Man jumps out of bed when he sees Powerball prize in Michigan

Todd Schroeder “jumped out of bed” when he checked his email the morning after a Powerball drawing, he told Michigan lottery officials.

His lottery account showed a pending $100,000 prize.

“All I could think was: ‘Am I seeing this right?!’ It took a few minutes for it to sink in that I had really won!” he told the Michigan Lottery.

Schroeder, 52, from Laingsburg, won $50,000 in the Christmas Day drawing, but his prize doubled because he purchased a Power Play for an extra $1, according to officials.

While Schroeder’s plans for his winnings are simple, he told Michigan lottery “winning is such a relief and is going to make life easier.”

He plans to make car repairs and save the rest of his prize, according to lottery officials.

Laingsburg is about 90 miles northwest of Detroit.

What to know about Powerball

To score a jackpot in the Powerball, a player must match all five white balls and the red Powerball.

The odds of scoring the jackpot prize are 1 in 292,201,338.

Tickets cost $2 and can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales times vary by state.

Drawings are broadcast Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:59 p.m. ET and can be streamed online.

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

