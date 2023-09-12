'I am out here to stand up for my son': Family demands accountability after autistic son arrested at school

Sep. 12—School was supposed to be a safe place for Sylvia Brannon's son.

She said that all changed when her son, who has autism and has difficulty communicating, was arrested, handcuffed and placed in the back of a police car during lunch.

"He was just getting his lunch," she said.

Sylvia Brannon, her husband, Malcome, and their attorney, Tyler Bailey, say they want justice and accountability from the North Augusta Department of Public Safety and Aiken County Public School District after their son was arrested Aug. 27, 2021, at North Augusta High.

The family alleges excessive force and is suing for gross negligence, false arrest and malicious prosecution, according to a civil complaint filed Aug. 23 in the Aiken Court of Common Pleas.

"We want full justice and accountability here," Bailey said.

Bailey said Brannon's child was doing what most kids do at school each day and NADPS failed to train its officers and employees on how to interact with children with disabilities.

"There is never a situation where a kid is minding his own business, just to get his lunch, should end up being arrested and prosecuted," Bailey said.

The complaint said NADPS Officer Jason Pearce was "grossly negligent and reckless" and used "excessive force" while arresting and then detaining Sylvia Brannon's son, who is identified in the filing as J.F. The document reports that he "was undergoing a mental health crisis" during the episode.

He was arrested without probable cause, was handcuffed and criminally prosecuted, the complaint said, with the 2nd Circuit Solicitor's Office later dismissing the charges.

The child's arrest has led to lifelong physical and mental pain, humiliation and emotional distress, the filing alleges. Bailey said the incident is something the child will never forget.

"The case is about special needs children feeling comfortable at schools and all school employees should know how to deal with the kids they come in contact with," Bailey said.

Sylvia Brannon said she was doing laundry at home and received a call from her older son because something was going on with her younger child.

She remembers as she was going to the school, it was on lockdown and couldn't believe what she saw while looking for her son, who was "in the back of the police car, handcuffed and he was crying."

"I immediately ... asked the officer to unhandcuff my child and let me get my kid," Sylvia Brannon said.

Malcome Brannon said the school failed to notify him and his wife of the incident. He said his child was treated like a criminal in a place where his child was supposed to be educated.

"You want to send your kids to school to be safe and not arrested, and most importantly handcuffed," he said.

The mother said her son was told he could get lunch, but the officer said he couldn't and the situation escalated.

"The next day, I didn't send my child to school because I didn't feel like their school was safe for my baby anymore," she said.

She said the officer wanted her to bring the child to school so he could be arrested.

Bailey said the child had to go through the criminal justice process and was even encouraged to plead guilty, and now the family is concerned the episode will be swept under the rug.

"They had to repeatedly stand up for their child," Bailey said.

Sylvia Brannon said it's still hard for him to go to school because when he walks through the door, the same officer is there.

"When I go to the school to pick up my son, the officer is there," she said.

Malcome Brannon said he doesn't want the same officers who are arresting robbers, murderers and drug dealers to be inside the school because that same aggression should not be used in a school.

Bailey said he has not received a formal response on the lawsuit from the district and the officer is employed in the district.

Bailey said the school district and public safety should be trained in interacting with students with disabilities, trained on IEP or an individual educational plan, and more policies, procedures, qualifications and screening processing from officers.

"There has to be accountability and change, that is what they want," Bailey said.

Sylvia Bailey said she wants people to know that if others don't stand up for their children, it could happen to them.

"I am out here to stand up for my son, ... my Black autistic son," she said.