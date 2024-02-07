Who am I? Tip connects suspect to more crimes across Western Washington

A tip from a victim has linked a suspect wanted for crimes in the Snoqualmie Pass area to other crimes hundreds of miles away where the suspect is believed to have ties.

The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office says that on Jan. 29 the woman pictured broke into multiple vehicles at the Gold Creek Sno-Park at Snoqualmie Pass.

That same night the woman used a credit card stolen in those vehicle prowls to purchase a $500 gift card from the Covington Walmart.

KCSO quickly took to social media asking if anyone knew who this woman was.

Someone saw their Facebook post and told deputies that she believed the same woman broke into her vehicle in Olympia on Jan. 14. A purse was stolen, and the victim’s credit cards were used to commit identity theft in Long Beach and Ocean Park.

This victim also shared a bank security image from her case.

Deputies believe both photos are of the same woman and this new information leads them to believe the suspect has ties to southwest Washington, over 200 miles from Snoqualmie Pass, where their investigation began.

Now, what deputies need is her name and where they might be able to find her. If you know, please call Kittitas County 911 (KITTCOM) at 509-925-8534 and provide your information for Deputy RJ Johnston.

If you believe you may be a victim of identity theft, there are resources to help. This USA.gov website tells you the warning signs, how to report it and most importantly how to protect yourself from becoming a victim.