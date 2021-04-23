'I am very excited' -Trudeau gets first COVID shot

Trudeau received his first dose at an Ottawa pharmacy, telling reporters "I am very excited" before the needle entered his arm.

Afterwards he posed for television cameras and photographers with his thumbs up and then watched as his wife Sophie received her first shot. Sophie came down with a mild case of the coronavirus at the start of the pandemic last year.

A surge in COVID-19 cases meant Canada was at a critical juncture, but increased vaccine deliveries offered hope, Trudeau said on Friday, announcing a deal with Pfizer Inc for millions of booster shots.

The number of daily cases has doubled this month to 8,600, and health officials earlier said they could jump again to more than 15,000 by the end of April unless stricter measures were taken as new coronavirus variants spread.