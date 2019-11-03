Is Amadeus FiRe AG (ETR:AAD) An Attractive Dividend Stock?

Could Amadeus FiRe AG (ETR:AAD) be an attractive dividend share to own for the long haul? Investors are often drawn to strong companies with the idea of reinvesting the dividends. If you are hoping to live on the income from dividends, it's important to be a lot more stringent with your investments than the average punter.

A high yield and a long history of paying dividends is an appealing combination for Amadeus FiRe. It would not be a surprise to discover that many investors buy it for the dividends. Some simple analysis can reduce the risk of holding Amadeus FiRe for its dividend, and we'll focus on the most important aspects below.

XTRA:AAD Historical Dividend Yield, November 3rd 2019 More

Payout ratios

Companies (usually) pay dividends out of their earnings. If a company is paying more than it earns, the dividend might have to be cut. So we need to form a view on if a company's dividend is sustainable, relative to its net profit after tax. In the last year, Amadeus FiRe paid out 90% of its profit as dividends. This is quite a high payout ratio that suggests the dividend is not well covered by earnings.

We also measure dividends paid against a company's levered free cash flow, to see if enough cash was generated to cover the dividend. The company paid out 89% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is adequate, but reduces the wriggle room in the event of a downturn. While the dividend was not well covered by profits, at least they were covered by free cash flow. Even so, if the company were to continue paying out almost all of its profits, we'd be concerned about whether the dividend is sustainable in a downturn.

While the above analysis focuses on dividends relative to a company's earnings, we do note Amadeus FiRe's strong net cash position, which will let it pay larger dividends for a time, should it choose.

Dividend Volatility

From the perspective of an income investor who wants to earn dividends for many years, there is not much point buying a stock if its dividend is regularly cut or is not reliable. Amadeus FiRe has been paying dividends for a long time, but for the purpose of this analysis, we only examine the past 10 years of payments. During this period the dividend has been stable, which could imply the business could have relatively consistent earnings power. During the past ten-year period, the first annual payment was €1.38 in 2009, compared to €4.66 last year. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 13% a year over that time.

It's rare to find a company that has grown its dividends rapidly over ten years and not had any notable cuts, but Amadeus FiRe has done it, which we really like.

Dividend Growth Potential

While dividend payments have been relatively reliable, it would also be nice if earnings per share (EPS) were growing, as this is essential to maintaining the dividend's purchasing power over the long term. It's good to see Amadeus FiRe has been growing its earnings per share at 13% a year over the past five years. While EPS are growing rapidly, Amadeus FiRe paid out a very high 90% of its income as dividends. If earnings continue to grow, this dividend may be sustainable, but we think a payout this high definitely bears watching.