Amador and Valley intersection shut down after police chase, multiple-vehicle crash

Police shut down the intersection of Valley Drive and Amador Avenue on Dec. 19, 2022

LAS CRUCES – Police have shut down the intersection of Amador Avenue and Valley Drive after a vehicle pursuit ended in a multi-vehicle crash.

The crash occurred Monday morning around 9:30 a.m. and involved at least four vehicles. By 10 a.m., police had shut down the intersection and could be seen investigating the area.

Mandy Guss, communications director for the City of Las Cruces, said police officers were chasing a person believed to be involved in a carjacking. The chase ended when the person entered the intersection where the crash ensured. Guss said several people were hurt, but none sustained life-threatening injuries.

At least one person was arrested, according to Guss.

This is a developing story.

Justin Garcia is a public safety reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be reached by email at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com or on Twitter at @Just516garc.

Two of the four vehicles being investigated at Valley Drive and Amador Avenue on Dec. 19, 2022.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Amador and Valley intersection shut down after multiple vehicle crash