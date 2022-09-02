Amaero International (ASX:3DA) Has Debt But No Earnings; Should You Worry?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Amaero International Ltd (ASX:3DA) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

See our latest analysis for Amaero International

How Much Debt Does Amaero International Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2022, Amaero International had AU$2.81m of debt, up from none a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, its balance sheet shows it holds AU$11.1m in cash, so it actually has AU$8.31m net cash.

A Look At Amaero International's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Amaero International had liabilities of AU$1.96m due within 12 months and liabilities of AU$5.23m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of AU$11.1m as well as receivables valued at AU$366.1k due within 12 months. So it can boast AU$4.30m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Amaero International has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Simply put, the fact that Amaero International has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Amaero International can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Story continues

In the last year Amaero International wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 13%, to AU$570k. That rate of growth is a bit slow for our taste, but it takes all types to make a world.

So How Risky Is Amaero International?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And in the last year Amaero International had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, truth be told. Indeed, in that time it burnt through AU$11m of cash and made a loss of AU$8.6m. Given it only has net cash of AU$8.31m, the company may need to raise more capital if it doesn't reach break-even soon. Overall, its balance sheet doesn't seem overly risky, at the moment, but we're always cautious until we see the positive free cash flow. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 3 warning signs with Amaero International (at least 1 which is concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here