When Will Amaero International Ltd (ASX:3DA) Turn A Profit?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Amaero International Ltd's (ASX:3DA) future prospects. Amaero International Ltd engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of laser-based metal additive products in Australia. With the latest financial year loss of AU$7.0m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$7.7m, the AU$51m market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Amaero International will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Amaero International is bordering on breakeven, according to some Australian Machinery analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of AU$3.3m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 120%, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Amaero International given that this is a high-level summary, though, bear in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Amaero International has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

