Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of US$0.08

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.08 per share on the 1st of March. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 2.0%.

Amalgamated Financial's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. However, Amalgamated Financial's earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 12.3%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 25% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Amalgamated Financial Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Looking back, the dividend has been stable, but the company hasn't been paying a dividend for very long so we can't be confident that the dividend will remain stable through all economic environments. Since 2019, the first annual payment was US$0.24, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$0.32. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 10% over that duration. It is always nice to see strong dividend growth, but with such a short payment history we wouldn't be inclined to rely on it until a longer track record can be developed.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. We are encouraged to see that Amalgamated Financial has grown earnings per share at 35% per year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

Amalgamated Financial Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Amalgamated Financial that you should be aware of before investing.

