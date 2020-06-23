Amalgamated Life Insurance Company Announces a Rebrand to Better Reflect a Family of Companies

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amalgamated Life Insurance Company (www.amalgamatedbenefits.com), a leading provider of comprehensive insurance solutions, announced that it and its affiliated companies, have completed a rebranding initiative designed to better reflect the "Amalgamated Family of Companies" and leverage the brand equity in the flagship company's name, "Amalgamated."

Under the umbrella of the Amalgamated Family of Companies, which will use the tagline, From Insurance & Benefit Administration to Care Management, the rebrand resulted in name changes and new taglines assigned to certain family member companies. They are as follows: the third party administrator's name is changing from AliCare to Amalgamated Employee Benefits Administrators using the tagline, Delivering High Quality, Customized TPA Services and the medical care management firm, AliCare Medical Management, will be known as Amalgamated Medical Care Management, Quality Clinical Advice & Care. The organization's printing firm will continue operating as AliGraphics, One Resource for All Your Printing & Promotional Needs and its property and casualty broker will remain Amalgamated Agency. As for Amalgamated Life Insurance Company, its tagline will continue to be Group Stop Loss Voluntary.

President and CEO Paul Mallen stated, "Our organization has grown considerably from the single entity, Amalgamated Life Insurance Company founded in 1943, to what is now a family of companies offering complementary products and services designed to advance our mission of helping working people and their families achieve financial security by offering high quality insurance products, as well as providing third party administrative services and medical care management services to benefit both working people and plan sponsors. While we were using the Amalgamated Family of Companies as an umbrella branding tool, our companies' names did not readily reflect this. The new names and taglines denote our aligned business units and convey the unique value proposition we, as a family of companies, offer to the market."

Led by John Thornton Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing and Executive Director Erin Linney, the rebranding project was conducted over the past several months and involved the revision of company websites, creation of new marketing materials, signage, print advertisements, and other collateral materials, as well as company name changes in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, where the company is licensed to market its products and services.

About Amalgamated Life Insurance Company

Founded in 1943, Amalgamated Life Insurance Company has since grown into a leading provider of comprehensive insurance solutions operating in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The Company provides competitive group products including Group Term Life, Medical Stop Loss, Group Disability and Specialty Drug Cost Management, as well as voluntary products such as Accident, Accidental Death & Dismemberment, Critical Illness, Dental, Disability, Hearing, ID Theft, Legal, Portable Term Life and Whole Life, among others. Since 1975, Amalgamated Life Insurance Company has consistently earned the "A" (Excellent) Rating from A.M. Best Company attesting to its strong fiscal position. The Amalgamated Family of Companies is comprised of: Amalgamated Life Insurance Company, Amalgamated Employee Benefits Administrators, Amalgamated Medical Care Management, Amalgamated Agency, and AliGraphics. For more information, visit: www.amalgamatedbenefits.com.

