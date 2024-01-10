Amalija Knavs, Mother Of Melania Trump, Dead At 78

Amalija Knavs, the mother of former First Lady Melania Trump, has died, her daughter announced on social media Tuesday. She was 78.

“It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Amalija,” Trump wrote in a tribute on X. “Amalija Knavs was a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity.”

“She was entirely devoted to her husband, daughters, grandson, and son-in-law. We will miss her beyond measure and continue to honor and love her legacy.”

— MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) January 10, 2024

Melania Trump with her mother, Amalija Knavs, in 2018.

No cause of death was given, but former President Donald Trump said on New Year’s Eve his mother-in-law was “very ill” and that Melania Trump was with her at a hospital in Miami.

Knavs was born in 1945. She and her husband, Viktor, became U.S. citizens in 2018 after arriving from Slovenia under a program that allows Americans to help their relatives obtain their green cards. But the revelation sparked criticism of the former president, who regularly attacked “chain migration” and slammed those who “come in” and “bring their whole family with them.” (Melania Trump sponsored her parents to come to the U.S.)

CHAIN MIGRATION must end now! Some people come in, and they bring their whole family with them, who can be truly evil. NOT ACCEPTABLE! pic.twitter.com/PQGeTTdRtX — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2017

The former first lady championed her family in speeches during Trump’s first bid for the presidency, saying her “elegant and hardworking mother” had introduced her to fashion before she began her modeling career.

“My father, Viktor, instilled in me a passion for business and travel,” Melania Trump said in 2016 during a speech to the Republican National Convention. “Their integrity, compassion and intelligence reflect to this day on me and for my love of family and America.”

