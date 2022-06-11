Aman Resorts Will Open Its First Luxury Property in Los Angeles by 2026

Aman is heading to the City of Angels.

On Friday, the Swiss hotel group announced it would open Aman Beverly Hills by 2026. The hotel will span eight acres of lush botanical gardens near Rodeo Drive. The destination will not only house a hotel for travelers and city-dwellers alike, but also private residences, whose owners will enjoy access to the location’s exclusive Aman Club. The site will be part of the 17.5-acre One Beverly Hills development located at the intersection of Wilshire and Santa Monica boulevards.

An on-site rendering of the outdoor ground, complete with a pool and lounge area.

Aman Resorts

Aman Beverly Hills will be at the heart of the One Beverly Hills redevelopment which aims to create a focus on health and wellbeing, as well as showcasing LA’s native plants. Lined with verdant green foliage, the building’s four-level facade stands out in new renderings as an urban oasis alongside the city’s breezy palm trees. A closer look reveals tall glass windows, curved-exterior finishings (similar to LA’s Getty Center or Coca-Cola Building), an outdoor pool and lounge area, as well as contemporary sculptures placed throughout the grounds.

While Aman might be best-known for its far-flung and secluded destinations, including Amangiri in the Utah desert or Amanyara in Turks and Caicos, the company is working to evolve its presence in urban areas. Its hotly-anticipated New York hotel will open in August 2022. The Aman Nai Lert Bangkok hotel and the Aman Residences Tokyo are both slated to open in 2023, and Aman Miami Beach will open in 2024.

The exterior of the building and driveway flushed with lush foliage.

Aman Resorts

“Staying true our DNA and the revered Aman lifestyle, Aman Beverly Hills, nestled in its expansive botanical gardens, captures the legacy and heritage of Aman while connecting our guests with fascinating urban environments,” said Vlad Doronin, Aman’s chairman and CEO, in a statement. “We look forward to delivering another world-class destination on our continued mission to curate hotels and residences of architectural distinction in exceptional locations, with our unparalleled service and experiences.”

