The Aman New York Has Finally Opened Its Doors

The Aman Hotel Group’s unique brand of luxury has arrived in the Big Apple.

Aman New York, the long-awaited hotel from the Swiss hospitality brand, opened its doors to guests this month. The hotel is housed in the upper floors of Manhattan’s historic Crown Building, which have been renovated under the direction of Jean-Michel Gathy from Denniston Architects.

More from Robb Report

The property features 83 generous suites, 11 of which can be configured to accommodate larger parties or families. There are also two signature suites that include a dining area for six guests, a kitchenette and large walk-in closets.

The property offers guests two restaurants: Arva, which serves Italian food made from seasonal ingredients, and Nava, a Japanese spot with an intimate omakase bar. A wraparound terrace on the 14th floor will also offer dining—and views—year round.

The Premier Suite - Credit: Aman New York

Aman New York

When you’re ready to relax, you can set an appointment for a treatment at the massive Aman Spa, which takes up three floors. Amenities include a 65-foot pool, ten treatment rooms and a fitness center. If you’d prefer an even more private set of treatments, you can book one of the two two Spa Houses, which consist of a spacious double treatment room, sauna, cold plunge pools, steam rooms and an outdoor terrace complete with its own cabana.

The property is the first hotel from the brand to offer the Aman Club, a members-only retreat that includes a private garden terrace, cigar lounge, wine room and two club lounges. It’s also the first Aman property with private residences, 22 of which are located above the hotel suites.

“The opening of Aman New York is a milestone moment in the evolution and growth of the Aman brand, cementing our strategy to bring the coveted Aman lifestyle to the world’s greatest urban locations,” said CEO Vlad Doronin in a statement. “The hotel, Aman Club and Aman Branded Residences bring an entirely new proposition to Manhattan. Generous amenities and the unparalleled Aman service deliver a guest experience like no other, as we continue to push boundaries and set new standards in luxury hospitality.”

Story continues

Garden Terrace - Credit: Aman New York

Aman New York

The hotel is the brand’s third property in the United States, joining Amangani in Wyoming and Amangiri in Utah. Aman plans to open a branch in Miami Beach in 2024 and Beverly Hills in 2026.

Room rates start at $3,200 per night.

Click here to see the Aman New York in photos.

Gallery cover photo - Credit: Aman New York

Aman New York

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.