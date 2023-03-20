Amanda Bynes Placed on Psychiatric Hold After Roaming Streets Naked: Report

Danny Moloshok/Reuters

Former Nickelodeon star Amanda Bynes has been placed on a psychiatric hold after she was spotted roaming naked around Los Angeles, according to TMZ. The report comes just a few days after Bynes backed out of a panel at this year’s 90s Con in Connecticut, citing illness.

Eyewitnesses told TMZ that Bynes was walking through downtown Los Angeles early Sunday morning alone and without any clothes. The 36-year-old actress supposedly waved down a car and informed the driver that she was coming down from a “psychotic episode” before she called 911 herself.

Bynes was reportedly then taken to a nearby police station, where a mental health team concluded that she should be hospitalized. Per TMZ, she has now been placed under a 5150 psychiatric hold at an unknown facility. These involuntary holds typically last 72 hours but can be extended if a patient continues to meet the criteria for hospitalization.

When reached by The Daily Beast on Monday, Bynes’ father, Rick Bynes, declined to comment on his daughter’s latest hospitalization. The Daily Beast has also attempted to contact Bynes’ attorney and her mother.

The episode comes nearly one year after the What I Like About You star was released from a nine-year conservatorship controlled by her mother, Lynn Bynes. The conservatorship began in 2013 after a string of erratic incidents from Bynes, including allegedly setting a fire in her parents’ driveway, for which the then-27-year-old was subsequently placed under a psychiatric hold. The following year, after Bynes tweeted some inflammatory comments about her parents on Twitter, Lynn was granted permanent control over her daughter’s estate.

After showing signs of improvement, Bynes filed to end her conservatorship last year, with her parents’ support; it was officially terminated on March 22, 2022.

Most recently, Bynes’ health was in question during 90s Con, which took place in Hartford, Connecticut, this past weekend. The nostalgia-fueled convention, which reunited a plethora of ’90s celebrities, hosted a panel for cast members of the Nickelodeon variety show All That, where Bynes was set to make a highly anticipated appearance.

On Saturday, however, the convention’s production company That’s 4 Entertainment announced that she would no longer be in attendance “due to illness.” While the illness was unspecified, the announcement brought to mind Bynes’ public history of mental health issues, including a bipolar disorder diagnosis, which she announced on Twitter back in 2014.

So far, it’s unclear whether Bynes’ parents will have to interfere in their daughter’s personal affairs again. Undeniably, though, the troubling circumstances surrounding the former child star are deeply concerning.

