Amanda Dabrowski murder: Results of mental health exam of man charged expected soon

The murder trial of the man accused in the 2019 killing of Amanda Dabrowski is inching toward a December trial.

But before the trial of Carlos Asencio is scheduled to begin, the lengthy examination of his mental health by his defense team is expected to be completed, as Asencio prepares to present an insanity defense in the murder.

Dabrowski, 31, of Webster, was murdered at O’Connor’s Restaurant on West Boylston Street in Worcester in July of 2019, allegedly at the hands of Asencio, a co-worker she dated briefly. Several customers jumped in to restrain Asencio who, police say, repeatedly stabbed Amanda in front of diners.

The case has been delayed by pandemic-related court closures and the psychiatric evaluation Asencio is undergoing.

In Worcester Superior Court on Wednesday, Asencio’s defense attorney said the results of that evaluation are due soon.

“My expert has examined my client a number of times,” said Griffin. “I expect to have his report in the next 2 to 3 weeks.”

Griffin said he would turn over the results of that exam to prosecutors, who are planning to have their own expert evaluate Asencio.

Both sides also agreed on Wednesday to allow prosecutors to inspect and copy some impounded materials at the district clerk’s office.

The case returns to court in November.

