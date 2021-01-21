Amanda Gorman: CNN’s Anderson Cooper left speechless in interview with inauguration poet

CNN’s Anderson Cooper left speechless in interview with inauguration poet (CNN)

Anderson Cooper was left lost for words as he interviewed inauguration poet Amanda Gorman.

The CNN host appeared giddy as the 22-year-old Los Angeles native wowed him in an interview.

Ms Gorman became the youngest inaugural poet when she read “The Hill We Climb,” which she finished composing after the Capitol riot.

She explained to the TV host how she used a personal mantra to prepare herself for reading during Joe Biden’s swearing in ceremony.

"Whenever I perform — and I definitely did it this time — I close my eyes and I say ‘I'm the daughter of Black writers. We're descended from freedom fighters who broke their chains and changed the world. They call me,” said Ms Gorman.

Cooper was left struggling for a response to the powerful explanation.

“Hmm… Wow … you are awesome. I am so transfixed,” a grinning Cooper eventually managed.

The journalist then asked Ms Gorman about her interactions with Hillary Clinton, who has suggested she run for president in 2036 when she is legally old enough.

“President Gorman has a nice ring to it,” said Cooper.

“Yes it does, madame president Gorman, I like the sound of it,” she replied.

Cooper added: “I think a lot of people feel that way today. It is just so thrilling to see such a bright talent burst like a supernova, so thank you.”

Ms Gorman was approached by the inaugural committee after Dr Jill Biden had seen a reading she gave at the Library of Congress.

She told Cooper that like the TV star and Mr Biden, she grew up with a speech impediment and had struggled to say the letter R.

Ms Gorman said she had used the “Aaron Burr, Sir” song from the musical Hamilton to help her work on her Rs.

“That's been a huge part of my speech pathology. It's why I included it in the inaugural poem,” she said.

“Also beyond that I think Hamilton is such a great American cultural piece of what it means to be a better country.

“It was hard for me not to just copy and paste 'My Shot,' and email it the inaugural committee and be like here's my poem.”

