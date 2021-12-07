Amanda Gorman on her rise to fame: "It felt like I was kind of shot out of a cannon"
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Bestselling author and poet Amanda Gorman is releasing her third book of the year, "Call Us What We Carry." In an exclusive interview with “CBS Mornings” co-host Gayle King, Gorman reveals what the past year has truly been like for her after being thrust into the spotlight following her performance at President Biden’s inauguration ceremony.