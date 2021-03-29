Amanda Gorman's youngest fans have poet reveling in the opportunity to inspire them

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Julia Barajas
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

L.A.’s Amanda Gorman, who made history in January as the youngest poet to recite at a presidential inauguration and again in February as the first poet to perform at a Super Bowl, still finds it hard to believe that her work is being published.

Her advance copy of her inaugural poem, “The Hill We Climb,” she told ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Monday, is tattered and oily.

“It’s just gone through so much,” Gorman said, “because I keep running my hands over it to remind myself that it’s real.”

During the GMA interview, the 23-year-old revealed she’d been booked for the Super Bowl before being chosen by First Lady Jill Biden for the inauguration.

“It was this big secret I was keeping,” Gorman said. “I was writing a Super Bowl poem and an inauguration poem at the same time, and I was like, ‘What is my life?'"

For Gorman, having her work featured at one of the world’s major sports events signifies “a really important moment in art.”

The moment, perhaps, is exemplified in the myriad children who’ve dressed up like her for Black History Month in February, Women’s History Month in March and other similar school events.

“They’re just adorable,” the poet said when asked about these little ones, who typically don a yellow coat and red headband as she did when she took the stage at the Capitol.

“It brings so much joy to my [social media] feed,” she added. Gorman wants these dress-up games to serve as a catalyst for more.

“Hopefully, I can be the entry point and not the exit to poetry in these young students’ lives” and the “beginning of their exploration of literature," she said.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 𝐉𝐀𝐋𝐄𝐍 𝐒𝐄𝐀𝐖𝐑𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓 (@seawright__)

“The Hill We Climb,” a palm-size hardcover featuring a forward by Oprah Winfrey, will be published in English by Viking books on Tuesday. A Spanish-language edition will be released in the U.S. by Lumen in May. "Change Sings: A Children's Anthem," in which young people are depicted as agents of change, will be released come fall.

On Friday, Winfrey interviewed the young poet, to whom she gave a caged bird ring to wear to the inauguration as a tribute to Maya Angelou, author of “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings.”

During the sit-down, Winfrey recalled that she gave Angelou a Chanel coat and a pair of gloves when she recited "On the Pulse of Morning" for former President Clinton's inauguration in 1993.

Gorman said she listened to Angelou recite that poem nearly every day during her last year at Harvard.

“I was in a deep place where I was trying to analyze the power of poetry to speak for a people ... and to do so with hope,” she told Winfrey.

“Having Maya’s poem as an example — not only of written word but also incredible spoken word that she brought to it— I wanted to continue to participate in that tradition of hope-making in every single poem that I wrote," said Gorman. "And so, that’s how I grounded myself every morning.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • AGT Season 16: Simon Cowell Is Back with Sofía Vergara, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Terry Crews

    PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the America's Got Talent season 16 judges panel, with Simon Cowell back in his chair after a hiatus due to his electric bike accident

  • Police seeking more information on brutal subway attack

    The disturbing video shows one man punching another in the head and choking him until he appears to lose consciousness. No one could be seen helping or intervening.

  • 'You don't belong': land dispute drives new exodus in Ethiopia’s Tigray

    Four months after the Ethiopian government declared victory over the rebellious Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), tens of thousands of Tigrayans are again being driven from their homes. This time, it is due not to the fighting, but to regional forces and militiamen from neighbouring Amhara seeking to settle a decades-old land dispute, according to witnesses, aid workers and members of Tigray's new administration. Amhara officials say the disputed lands, equal to about a quarter of Tigray, were taken during the nearly three decades that the TPLF dominated central government before Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed came to power in 2018.

  • Cops Now Say UVA Grad Slain by Police Was ‘Brandishing a Handgun’

    InstagramA Black man shot and killed by Virginia Beach police on Friday was “brandishing a handgun” at the time of his death, the Virginia Beach Police Department said Monday. The statement comes two days after cops said they were unsure whether 25-year-old Donovon Lynch was armed during the fatal confrontation.The officer involved in the shooting had been wearing a body camera but had not activated it “for unknown reasons,” according to VBPD Chief Paul Neudigate.“I don’t have a whole lot of answers,” Neudigate told reporters at a press conference after the shooting.But the department now says Lynch was indeed holding a weapon when cops opened fire, citing interviews by homicide detectives with the officer involved in the shooting, an officer who witnessed the incident, and an unspecified number of independent witnesses.“Both officers report that Mr. Lynch was brandishing a handgun at the time of the shooting,” the VBPD said in a statement. “It was recovered at the scene. An independent witness affirmed that Mr. Lynch had been in possession of a handgun earlier on the evening of March 26, 2021. The specific actions which resulted in the shooting are part of the ongoing criminal investigation.”Lynch was one of two people killed in a spate of shootings in Virginia Beach on March 26 that wounded at least eight others. Authorities said there were three incidents involving guns within a short period of time along a busy tourist strip. The officer who shot Lynch is a five-year veteran of the force and has been placed on administrative leave, police said.Reached by phone, Lynch’s father, Keith, declined to comment on the case. He told The Daily Beast that the family would be releasing a statement through their lawyer sometime this week.Lynch graduated from the University of Virginia’s College at Wise in 2019 and was an offensive lineman on the football team. The young athlete was “definitely a joy to be around,” said UVA head football coach Dane Damron.“Donovon was a kid who was full of life,” Damron told The Daily Beast. “He was boisterous, but in a good way. I don’t ever remember him not having a smile on his face… I truly believe that those he was around, he made better.”Damron described helping Lynch through a difficult period when his mother died of cancer and that Lynch’s death is another tough loss.“We’ve just got to find a way to turn this into a positive as much as we possibly can,” said Damron. “He touched a lot of people’s lives. We’ll put a ‘D.L.’ sticker on the back of our helmets for our last game. He was a good one.”Superstar singer, songwriter, and producer Pharrell Williams took to Instagram on Monday to remember Lynch.“My cousin Donovon was killed during the shootings,” Williams wrote. “He was a bright light and someone who always showed up for others. It is critical my family and the other victims’ families get the transparency, honesty and justice they deserve. Virginia Beach is the epitome of hope and tenacity and, as a community, we will get through this and come out even stronger.”Once the Virginia Beach Police Department has completed its investigation, all of the evidence gathered will be turned over to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney, which is conducting a separate investigation into Lynch’s death. The VBPD Internal Affairs Bureau will then begin its own inquiry into the officers’ actions that night.Neudigate said he will provide an update on the case Tuesday afternoon during a special session of the Virginia Beach City Council.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Mental health and COVID: Black Americans especially affected

    The pharmacy added licensed clinical social workers to its staff to provide real-time support and a connection to appropriate care.

  • Piers Morgan says Sharon Osbourne is a victim of 'stinking hypocrisy'

    As Sharon Osbourne's friends express disbelief over her exit from 'The Talk,' Piers Morgan accuses CBS of bowing to 'woke cancel culture.'

  • Piers Morgan Slams Sharon Osbourne Treatment By CBS, Claims They Caved To Cancel Culture

    Piers Morgan has fired back on Sharon Osbourne’s Friday departure from The Talk related to her defense of his opinions . Today, he issued a long, scathing newspaper column that focused on his departure from Good Morning Britain and the ensuing controversy when Osbourne defended him. Her defense led to her own departure from her […]

  • Meet the “world’s smallest saint”

    Meet the “world’s smallest saint”Location: Haridwar, IndiaNarayan Nand Giri Maharaj is considered to be a Hindu holy manThe 55 year old is 18 inches tall and weighs 40 lbsHe cannot stand up or walkand is looked after by his disciple Umesh(SOUNDBITE) (Hindi) SAINT NARAYAN NAND GIRI MAHARAJ'S DISCIPLE, UMESH, SAYING:"People seek his blessings and they feel very nice…they click selfies with him, offer prayers, and he goes to all places where Kumbh is organized."

  • Roundup: Thousand Oaks hits three consecutive home runs but Roc Riggio didn't get one

    Charlie Saum hits two home runs in Thousand Oaks' 14-9 win over Westlake

  • Appreciation: How Larry McMurtry's early work obliterated western clichés

    McMurtry, who died last week, made it his mission to redefine Texas as a crucible of modern conflicts. His early novels succeeded stunningly.

  • Clippers honor Doc Rivers in his return, then send him packing again in win over 76ers

    The Clippers won 122-112 over Philadelphia and coach Doc Rivers, who was honored with a video tribute in his return to L.A after leaving the team.

  • School cyber-attack affects 40,000 pupils’ email

    The Harris Federation, which runs 50 academies in and around London, was hit by a ransomware attack.

  • Exxon, Chevron take a slow walk on the path to U.S. shale recovery

    Exxon Mobil and Chevron Corp have scaled back activity dramatically in the top U.S. shale oil field, where just a year ago the two companies were dominating in the high-desert landscape. The cautious approach of the two largest U.S. oil companies is a major reason domestic oil production has been slow to rebound since prices crashed during pandemic lockdowns in 2020. The share of drilling activity by Exxon and Chevron in the Permian Basin oil field in Texas and New Mexico dropped to less than 5% this month from 28% last spring, according to data from Rystad Energy.

  • 'Active and dangerous scene': Mount Rushmore closed, 400 homes evacuated as multiple wildfires spread in South Dakota

    "Dangerous" wildfires spread through the area just outside Mount Rushmore in South Dakota, closing the monument and surrounding neighborhoods Monday.

  • Arkansas becomes first state to pass bill prohibiting doctors from providing gender-affirming medical care to trans youth

    The state Senate voted 28-7 in favor of the bill Monday; the state House previously passed a version. It now goes to the governor for signature.

  • With blockbuster trade, 49ers go all-in on rookie QB

    For San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, the biggest risk wasn't trading three first-round picks for the No. 3 selection where he could take a shot on the franchise quarterback of the future. The chance he didn't want to take going forward anymore was going into a season without an elite quarterback who he believes can consistently carry a team to a Super Bowl. “It’s a risk every single year you go into an NFL season without one of those top five guys,” Shanahan said Monday in his first public comments since last week's big trade for the No. 3 pick.

  • MyPillow guy tells Steve Bannon that Trump 'will be back in office in August'

    Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, is still touting wild conspiracy theories about voter fraud in the 2020 election. Most recently, during an appearance on former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon's "War Room: Pandemic" podcast, Lindell baselessly asserted he has evidence that will eventually get to the Supreme Court and overturn the results of the 2020 election. "[Former President] Donald Trump will be back in office in August," he boldly proclaimed. Mike Lindell declares that as a result of voter fraud lawsuit he'll soon be filing, "Donald Trump will be back in office in August." pic.twitter.com/5Ewtd9SZ1O — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) March 29, 2021 Trump doesn't have many allies left who are still publicly claiming the election was rigged, but Lindell has never slowed down, even though he has yet to bring anything remotely noteworthy to the table to back up his baseless claims, which even compelled a NewsMax host to walk out of an interview with him earlier this year. But the "MyPillow Guy" wasn't the only person pushing the narrative in recent days. On Sunday night, former Rep. Michele Bachmann (R-Minn.) participated in a World Prayer Network prayer call, during which she called the 2020 election a "coup" driven by voter fraud and asserted her belief that congressional Democrats' voting rights bill, known as H.R. 1, will "forever cement that illegal takeover into place." Former congresswoman Michele Bachmann says the 2020 election was "a coup" and warns that passage of H.R. 1 will "forever cement that illegal takeover into place." https://t.co/YI9KnGeP6u pic.twitter.com/waFynEyyHw — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) March 29, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe case for trailer parksBiden administration announces plan to boost offshore wind powerHate cancel culture? Stop supporting the GOP.

  • Vaccines Stop COVID-19 Infection, But Here’s Why You Still Need to Wear a Mask

    With new variants of the virus, experts advise that vaccinated people shouldn't shed their masks just yet.

  • Vanessa Bryant asks judge to dismiss mother’s financial support lawsuit

    Vanessa Bryant has been through a lot over the past year and now she’s asking a judge to throw out her estranged mother’s lawsuit demanding a lifetime of financial support. Originally, Bryant’s mother, Sofia Laine, filed a lawsuit against the estate of her deceased husband, Kobe Bryant, claiming the Los Angeles Lakers All-Star promised to support her financially for the rest of her life.

  • First witness in Chauvin trial testifies she thought police camera froze because of how long he kneeled on George Floyd's neck

    The first witness in the murder trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin testified on Monday that while watching live police camera footage of George Floyd's arrest last May, she actually thought the video had frozen because of how long Chauvin was kneeling on his neck, The New York Times reports. Jena Scurry, a 911 dispatcher, took the stand as the prosecution played the video. In her testimony, Scurry recalled she couldn't tell precisely what was happening on the ground, but she said she grew concerned about how long the officers remained in the same position and eventually made the rare decision to call her supervisor and report the use of force. "My instincts were telling me that something's wrong," Scurry said Monday. New video from a fixed police camera across the street was also released at the trial. Jena Scurry, the first witness to take the stand, is the 911 dispatcher who had been watching the footage at the time. pic.twitter.com/qqodzrKA6H — Haley Willis (@heytherehaIey) March 29, 2021 Per the Times, the prosecution is "leaning heavily" on the argument that Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd's neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds, rather than the eight minutes, 46 seconds that the police originally claimed. Time-stamped police body-camera video has reportedly since shown the updated number. More stories from theweek.comThe case for trailer parksBiden administration announces plan to boost offshore wind powerHate cancel culture? Stop supporting the GOP.