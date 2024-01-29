Amanda Hanson, 'beloved' Tennessee journalist, dies at 38

Amanda Hanson, a Tennessee journalist who served as the leader of digital innovation for NBC affiliate WMC, has died, the Memphis news station announced.

She was 38.

Hanson was described by WMC as “an extraordinary person” with an “innovative spirit” that propelled the station to new heights.

"Amanda, a beloved journalist, Memphian, colleague and friend, joined the Action News 5 team in 2021 and was the driving force behind the Action News 5 Digital Desk," the news station said in tribute to Hanson. "She worked tirelessly to build that coverage behind the scenes with her own bottomless well of energy and creativity."

Hanson was a member of the news management team and "served as a close advisor on all things digital" at WMC. She has also anchored for the news station.

KAIT, a news station in Arkansas that Hanson worked for from 2010 to 2015 and again from 2018 to 2021, said she "had a medical emergency earlier this week and died from complications."

It's not clear what the medical emergency was at this time.

Hanson had recently married her husband, Darren, according to WMC.

"Her recent marriage to Darren brought her immense joy, evident in a recent video her sister shared of them dancing in their newly remodeled kitchen," the news station said in their tribute to Hanson. "Her renovation tales never failed to bring laughter to our group, with Amanda often laughing the hardest."

