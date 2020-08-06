Amanda Kloots marks 1 month since Nick Cordero's death: 'With each passing day I miss you more and more'

Amanda Kloots paid tribute to her late husband Nick Cordero one month after his death on Wednesday.

"Dear Nick, it's been one month since you've been gone," the fitness trainer wrote alongside a photo of herself with her husband. "I wish I could say it has got easier, but with each passing day I miss you more and more."

"I wish I could see you, hold you, kiss you, talk to you, hear your voice, get a hug, see you with Elvis," she continued, mentioning the couple's 1-year-old son. "Your huge presence in our lives is missed every second of every day. I love you forever and always ❤️"

The Broadway star died at the age of 41 on July 5, after facing complications from COVID-19 for three months

Kloots has shared several updates on her grief journey since losing her husband. In a post last week, she described grieving as "a journey we all do differently." "Talking about it when I have the strength is helping me," she wrote.

"I don't always have the strength, sometimes I can't talk at all," she continued. "There are no answers. There is no right or wrong. I can only allow myself the time and the process and be honest with that."

She also recently posted a split of her son Elvis, who she describes as "a mini Nick," next to his dad that one of her followers sent her.

"It took my breath away," she wrote about the image. "I feel so lucky to have Elvis in my life. A piece of Nick that is still alive. I am so grateful for that."

Kloots also posted a video of her son saying his first words last month. In the clip, Elvis is asked, "Where's dada?" before he leans forward to kiss a photograph of his father and answer, "Right there."

Check out the heartwarming moment:

