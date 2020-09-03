Amanda Kloots releases song she finished for Nick Cordero on their 3rd wedding anniversary

Amanda Kloots released a moving song featuring her late husband Nick Cordero in honor of their third wedding anniversary on Thursday.

"Happy 3rd Anniversary Nick!" Kloots wrote in a post introducing the track to the world. "For your gift, I give you music- the release of your song, 'Not Far Away.' ❤️ I think you’d love it and be very proud."

Cordero previously wrote and recorded one verse and and the chorus of the song, and Kloots revealed last week that she'd added her vocals to finish the track for him.

"This is the song he started and wrote about losing his father," she explained. "I finished the lyrics and am singing about losing him."

Alongside a video featuring the song and photos from their wedding, which were shot by Andrew Holtz, Kloots described her emotions around releasing the project.

"Nick loves writing, recording and releasing music," she wrote. "He always got so nervous on the day 'it was now available to download.' I fully understand why now having released the song today. It’s your heart and soul for the world to hear."

She previously described creating this project, which she worked on with the help of music producer and composer Rickey Minor, as "incredibly therapeutic."

"It was hard living up to my husbands vocals but I closed my eyes and pretended we were onstage singing this song together," she wrote in a post on the night she finished recording the song. "I cried a lot, but Rickey guided me through it every step of the way."

The fitness trainer said listening to the song has made her feel "closer" to her late husband and given her "a lot of comfort these last few days."

"I hope that if you’ve experienced loss it will help you too," she added.

Kloots also expressed that she is "so grateful" that she and Cordero's 1-year-old son Elvis will always have this song to remember him with.

See the full lyrics for "Not Far Away," which is now available for download, below:

I see a ghost and recognize your faceExpression close to letting go of painYou're letting go of pain

I’m betting on the sun to rise todayYour shadow’s gone dancing in the rainI call your name

And even after you’re goneYour smile remainsEveryday

And when it’s hard to go onMan, I really feel alone sometimesI know you’re not far away

I call your name a thousand times a dayCan you hear my cry, you're so far awaySo far away

I'm standing tall, I know you're by my sideI see you in our little smiling eyesThose little smiling eyes

And even after you’re goneYour smile remainsEveryday

And when it’s hard to go onMan, I really feel alone sometimesI know you’re not far away

And even after you’re goneYour smile remainsEveryday

And when it’s hard to go onMan, I really feel alone sometimesI know you’re not far away

Amanda Kloots releases song she finished for Nick Cordero on their 3rd wedding anniversary originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com